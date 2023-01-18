Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye marked her 32nd birthday in a lavish style as she got pampered on her special day

Celebrating her special day in America, her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah gave her a treat which made her feel loved

Many netizens have gushed over Tracey Boakye's birthday treat as they shower her with birthday messages

Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye, celebrated her 32nd birthday in grand style as she did so in the United States of America with her romantic husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah and her children.

In the video, she went on a romantic date with her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, who surprised her with a chocolate birthday cake which had the inscription, "Happy Birthday Wifey".

Beaming with smiles in the video, Mr Badu-Ntiamoah displayed his romantic side as he fed Tracey Boakye a piece of cake to taste. He then gave her a passionate kiss.

To top the birthday surprise, Mr Badu-Ntiamoah gave his gorgeous wife a bathtub treat. He pampered her with a bubble bath, some champagne and a magazine to make her feel relaxed on her special day.

Reactions from netizens as Tracey Boakye flaunts lavish lifestyle on her 32nd birthday on social media

_quynh.___ stated:

I like the new Tracey! Your husband has done well … love you, HBD

fredawalker27 remarked:

Princess treatment ❤️

odarteym said:

Happy birthday, may the good lord give you long life and good health.

berimananatwum commented:

Omg, I love this couple God please bless them for me and make them happy always amen

nana_adwoa_fine said:

Travelling in a plane is like trotro for our queen. This is called blessings upon blessings

adobeaowusuafriyie remarked:

The pressure is getting worser!!! Eiiiii mo ha adwen. S3 wo de3aaa b3gye!!! I like ♥️ ❤️ ♥️ ❤️

debbieskloset remarked:

CEO of chop life before life chop you

body_aroma1 commented:

This marriage z for eternity

body_aroma1 said:

Mrs Ntiamoh baako p3

maconzy commented:

I tap into such a blessing

ladyharriet_ said:

Living girrrrllllll

Meanwhile, as more birthday wishes continue to pour in, many netizens gush over how Mr Badu Ntiamoah spoiled Tracey Boakye on her birthday.

Source: YEN.com.gh