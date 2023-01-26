Ghanaian contemporary gospel musician Ceccy Abena Ampratwum is among the top style influencers in the gospel industry

The singer with three albums to her credit loves to slay in glittering dresses, long hairstyles, and eyelashes

The style influencer continues to set trends with looks at various star-studded events across the country

Ghanaian gospel musician Ceccy Abena Ampratwum popularly called Ceccy Twum is one of the fashionable female artists in the gospel fraternity.

Since hitting the limelight in 2005, the contemporary singer has wowed us with her flawless fashion sense at concerts and in her music videos.

Ghanaian gospel musician Ceccy Twum looks good in her flawless makeup. source: @ceccytwummusic

1. Ghanaian Gospel musician Ceccy Twum slays in a red blazer

Ghanaian gospel musician Ceccy Twum looked elegant in a black sleeveless top paired with black leather trousers. She looked stunning in a braids hairstyle and flawless makeup.

2. Gospel musician Ceccy Twum looks regal in an all-white outfit

Ghanaian gospel musician Ceccy Twum wore a floor-sweeping white dress styled with a beautiful hair accessory.

As expected, the gorgeous musician wore smooth makeup with bold lipstick and love-shaped big earrings for this photoshoot.

3. Gospel musician Ceccy Twum looks gorgeous in a glittering two-piece outfit

Ghanaian gospel musician Ceccy Twum looked impeccable in a shiny long-sleeve top and matching trousers. She wore rainbow-inspired high heels to complete her look.

Ceccy Twum smiled beautifully showing her dimple as she rocked a bohemian curly ponytail and silver earrings.

4. Gospel musician Ceccy Twum looks lovely in a custom-made suit

The top female musician, Ceccy Twum looked spectacular in a perfect-fit shiny suit. She wore lustrous long hair that cascaded on her shoulders.

Ceccy Twum was spotted in a trendy sunglass beautiful earrings and black designer shoes.

5. Gospel musician Ceccy Twum looks sporty in a colorful jacket

The top female gospel musician looked classy and sporty in a colorful jacket paired with black trousers and black sneakers.

She looked smokey hot in her long eyelashes, smooth makeup as she smiled beautifully at the camera.

