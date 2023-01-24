Some top female celebrities are serving us with elegant style inspiration and the best tattoo designs

These top-style influencers have stylish tattoos in different sizes on various parts of their perfect silhouettes

Ghanaian video vixen and rising musician Efia Odo has outdoored her latest tattoo drawn on her back on Instagram

Most people including our favourite celebrities get tattoos for different reasons. Some people get these arts on various parts of their body to remind them of their loved ones, memorable or sad events, and favourite love songs among others.

If you are planning to get a tattoo this month, here are the top five Ghanaian actresses to follow for inspiration before you make that bold decision.

Ghanaian actresses Salma Mumin and Fella Makafui show off their tattoos. sources: @fellamakafui @salmamumin

1. Ghanaian musician Efia Odo turns heads with daring looks

Ghanaian musician Efia Odo is among the stylish female stars always rocking trendy and daring outfits to various star-studded events.

2. Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui looks classy and sporty in an orange outfit

Celebrity mother, actress, and beauty entrepreneur Fella is famously known for acting in the Yolo television series and is among the top female stars with enviable tattoos.

Fella Makafui, the beautiful wife of Ghanaian musician AMG Medikal has a high taste for designer bags and lovely hairstyles.

3. Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin flaunts her lavish lifestyle on social media

Ghanaian actress and fashion entrepreneur Salma Mumin has a cute tattoo that she confidently flaunts in most of her Instagram photos.

The award-winning screen diva is one of the top style influencers who always turn heads with her looks at star-studded events.

4. Kumawood actress Yaa Jackson looks stunning in this photo

New celebrity mother Yaa Jackson has a stylish tattoo from her neckline to her chest area which she always flaunts on social media.

The musician and actress is the daughter of a veteran movie producer Jackson K Bentum and a beautician.

Yaa Jackson looks good in skimpy dresses. source:yaajackson4

5. Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa shows cleavage in a tight dress

Ghanaian actress and brand influencer Maame Serwaa looked remarkably stunning in a sleek dress for her twenty-third birthday photoshoot.

She wore an expensive frontal lace bun hairstyle and flawless makeup for the studio shoot.

