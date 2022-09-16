Ghanaian Gospel Musician Efe Grace started her music career as a vocalist for her father, Reverend Mensah Bonsu, and other secular acts, including Becca and Kwabena Kwabena

Over the year, the talented vocalist switched to gospel music, and with her hard work, she has earned nominations at prestigious music awards ceremonies

Efe Grace's ministry and personal appearance are solidly linked as she makes it to YEN.com.gh's lists of stylish Gospel musicians of 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some Ghanaian musicians get famous for their craft before exploring their fashion sense and signature look for performances and projects.

However, an upcoming gospel musician, Efe Grace, has simultaneously won souls while building a solid fashion industry foundation as a style influencer.

Efe was recently signed as a brand influencer for one of Ghana's textile brands, Woodin, to promote African art and culture as she ministers within and across the borders of Ghana.

Efe Grace: Meet The Fashionable Gospel Singer With Soul Touching Voice

Source: Instagram

Musician and songwriter Efe Grace comes from a musically inclined family as her father and renowned Reverend Mensah Bonsu is a legendary Gospel musician in the Ghanaian music industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Efe Grace has been nominated for many awards, including the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and 3music awards, as female vocalist of the year from 2020 to 2022.

Nothing lives longer than a timeless look; YEN.com.gh reports five times, gospel sensation Efe Grace was by far the most stylish musician on social media.

1. White floor-sweeping dress

Efe Grace ministered along celebrated Gospel Musician, Ohemaa Mercy in an angelic white dress paired with a glittering corset that was the talk of town.

2. Victory look -Two-piece outfit

One of the best female vocalists in the Ghanaian gospel fraternity, Efe's stunning look is totally uplifting and worth saving for style-inspiring.

3. African print style

Except for nothing less than impeccable style and glory from the Woodin brand ambassador who put on a powerful ministry in a gorgeous African print dress.

4. Red carpet look

Wondering what ministers of God wear to red carpet events? Efe Grace is the perfect muse for your inspiration.

5. Monochromatic look

Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication. Efe Grace has solidified her signature short hairstyle look and isn't afraid to experiment with new trends and both colors.

Ghanaian creative expert Nana Afriyie Frimpong assists The Woman King costume designing team.

Big news for the motherland and the Ghanaian fashion industry, Creative expert Nana Afriyie Frimpong, who specialises in costume designs for film and television, works with Hollywood Costume designer Gersha Phillips to create stunning outfits for the female warriors in The Woman King movie.

Nana Afriyie worked with female artisans in Boltanga to create warrior-inspired clothes representing our rich cultural heritage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh