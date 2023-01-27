The 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful Greater Accra representative is the first beauty queen among the group to walk down the aisle

Naa Ahema joined the long list of January brides rocking corseted kente gowns for their traditional wedding

Some of the contestants from other regions were present to support the bride including the reigning queen, Tung-Teiya

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful representative for the Greater Accra Region Naa Ahema tied the knot in a glamorous traditional wedding on January 16, 2023.

The young and stunning bride wore a blue corseted gown showing her enviable curves. The celebrity bride went viral with her elegant beaded kente gown with detached sleeveless.

Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Naa Ahema and her pretty bridesmaids look stunning in their stylish outfits. source: @naaahema_gmb22

The pretty bride and handsome groom look lovely together

The serial entrepreneur and beauty queen left us starstruck with her flawless bridal look for her traditional wedding. She styled her look with a lustrous hairstyle and smooth makeup.

The bride and stunning bridesmaids turn heads with their look

Susana and her bridesmaids looked ravishing in their blue ensembles as they showed off their dance moves.

The winner of 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, beauty queen Tung-Teiya Dahamani and other contestants from the 2022 editions were present to support the friend.

The bride shows cleavage at the reception party

The gorgeous bride wore a sleeveless lace gown for her lavish reception party. She repeated her hairstyle and touched up her flawless makeup.

The groom wore a two-piece matching kaftan styled with black sunglasses and black shoes while dancing with his wife.

The couple rock white ensembles for thanksgiving service

The lovely couple looked simple and classy in their stylish outfits for the thanksgiving service. The bride wore a corseted lace dress showing some cleavage.

The groom looked dapper in a two-piece kaftan and white sunglasses for the beautiful ceremony.

