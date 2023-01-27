A serial entrepreneur and bride Narkie and her heartthrob inspired wedding guests with their beautiful love story

The heavily pregnant bride with flawless skin looked magnificent in her fairy tale wedding gown and see-through lace gowns for the reception party

The handsome and supportive groom gave us awesome style tips with her designer apparel and shoes for the multi-day ceremony

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian couple Narkie and Amaram are trending on social media with their soul-touching wedding vows and wedding apparel.

The pregnant bride confidently flaunted her baby bump in custom-made dresses that 2023 brides can easily imitate for their reception parties.

Ghanaian couple Narkie and Amaram look adorable in this collage. source: @mc_benedictus

Source: Instagram

The couple's lovely pre-wedding shoot

Ghanaian adorable couple Narkie and Amaram wore an all-white outfit for their pre-wedding photoshoot.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The glowing bride flaunted her curves in a short white dress showing some cleavage. She wore beautiful silver earrings to complete her look.

The groom wore a white designer suit paired with black trousers and black shoes for the photo shoot.

The bride's jaw-dropping ball gown

The bride and expectant mother wore a flamboyant gown with quality rhinestones and other embellishments to recite her marital vows. She looked stunning in her short hairstyle and flawless makeup for the beautiful ceremony.

The bride's first look for the glamorous reception party

The beautiful bride with short hair wore a glittering lace dress with a long train for the first session of the reception. She styled her short hair with a shiny bridal hair accessory as she made a grand entry with her baby bump.

The groom wore a white shirt wrap, turquoise green trousers that matched with his wife's lace dress, and white sneakers.

The bride's second look for the reception party

Ghanaian bride Narkie won our attention with this spectacular look. She wore a simple floor-sweeping lace gown designed with purple fur.

The groom wore an all-white apparel as they reiterate their vows in the presence of family and friends.

The couple hit the dance floor

The handsome looking groom showed off his dance skill at the reception party.

The bridesmaids and groomsmen show off their dance skills

The groom shares tears in an emotional video

Groom Wipes Bride's Makeup As She Sheds Tears During Vows Detailing How She Struggled To Find True Love

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Narkie, a charming Ghanaian bride, who moved the audience to tears with her heartfelt vows.

With short hair and a sparkly dress, the bride looked stunning. The lovely bride said heartfelt vows while gazing directly into the groom's eyes at the glamorous white wedding.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh