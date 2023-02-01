Ghanaian musician Eugene Kwame Marfo has won over the stakeholders in the fashion industry with his new look

The award-winning High-life musician and songwriter has left us starstruck with his birthday photos

The Ghana Communication Technology University reinvented a classy vintage look that matched his new hairstyle

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene is a year older today and the Angela hitmaker has finally lived up to our expectations with his new look.

After years of constant criticism about his fashion sense, Kuami Eugene has moved a step closer to being crowned a slay King for the month of February.

Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene looks dapper in these photos.

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene is the king of the street with this look

The birthday boy wore an all-black outfit for his birthday photoshoot that we can't stop drooling over.

He looked highly fashionable in a black see-through vest styled with a black leather jacket and matching pants.

Kuami Eugene dripped in freshness as he poses wearing expensive and heavy gold jewelry for the photoshoot.

He spent time at the salon trimming and braiding his natural hair to accept this stunning look.

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene looks good in a puffer jacket

The twenty-seven-year songwriter turned heads with this seamless look. He styled his sleeveless puffer jacket with a white tee shirt and well-pressed pants.

As usual, he wore his favorite gold necklace with a big pendant and gold wristwatch.

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene looks dashing in a colorful sweater

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene served with us classy street vibes as he rocked a pink sweater paired with white trousers and sneakers.

The Lynx Entertainment signee inspired the men with her colored dreadlock hairstyle.

Source: YEN.com.gh