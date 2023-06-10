Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has lashed out at his fashion designer for failing to design his African print cloth for an event

The award-winning musician is scheduled to perform at an Enterprise Life program in Tarkoradi

Some social media users have suggested alternative designers who can meet his deadline under his Instagram post

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has expressed disappointment after his trusted fashion designer failed to sew his African print for an upcoming program.

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata look dapper in a black sleeveless tee shirt. Photo credit: @kofikinaata

Source: Instagram

The 'Things fall apart' hitmaker explained in a trending video what transpired between himself and the fashion designer who deceived him.

In an Instagram post, the 33-year-old musician shared the video with this caption;

Tailor fuo and Seamstress fuo ankasa why you people dey do us like that? ‍♂️ Now I don’t even know how I’m attending the Enterprise Life event in Taadi Herh!! #TeamMooove

Lydia Forson and other social media users have commented on Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Lydia Forson stated:

One thing about Fante, even if you’re serious, it sounds like a joke

richihoff69 stated:

We for look for that tailor then lash am well well, he no try at all. I mean, how

lady_nurse_berla stated:

You’re even lucky to get your cloth back some you’ll go, and they will tell you they can’t find the fabric

Prayetietia stated:

)ny3 wo de naa w) hen? , wo tamm naa nyinn

Serwaa Akwei stated:

@elikemkumordzie come do a fine job for Kofi. Give me wai

Nicholas Akorful stated:

Breda. No heaven for them, oo. They are always busy sewing, but all customers fight with them. So whose cloth are they always working on? eiiii

Watch the video below;

