"Fashion Designers Will Not Make It To Heaven": Kofi Kinaata Rants As Tailor Fails To Sew His Customised Shirt
- Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has lashed out at his fashion designer for failing to design his African print cloth for an event
- The award-winning musician is scheduled to perform at an Enterprise Life program in Tarkoradi
- Some social media users have suggested alternative designers who can meet his deadline under his Instagram post
Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has expressed disappointment after his trusted fashion designer failed to sew his African print for an upcoming program.
The 'Things fall apart' hitmaker explained in a trending video what transpired between himself and the fashion designer who deceived him.
In an Instagram post, the 33-year-old musician shared the video with this caption;
Tailor fuo and Seamstress fuo ankasa why you people dey do us like that? ♂️ Now I don’t even know how I’m attending the Enterprise Life event in Taadi Herh!! #TeamMooove
Lydia Forson and other social media users have commented on Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata's video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Lydia Forson stated:
One thing about Fante, even if you’re serious, it sounds like a joke
richihoff69 stated:
We for look for that tailor then lash am well well, he no try at all. I mean, how
lady_nurse_berla stated:
You’re even lucky to get your cloth back some you’ll go, and they will tell you they can’t find the fabric
Prayetietia stated:
)ny3 wo de naa w) hen? , wo tamm naa nyinn
Serwaa Akwei stated:
@elikemkumordzie come do a fine job for Kofi. Give me wai
Nicholas Akorful stated:
Breda. No heaven for them, oo. They are always busy sewing, but all customers fight with them. So whose cloth are they always working on? eiiii
Watch the video below;
Kofi Kinaata performs with Adelaide The Seer
Watch the video as Adelaide The Seer and Kofi Kinaata entertain fans in a viral video.
