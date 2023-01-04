Kuami Eugene has surprised many fans with a new video which showed how much weight he had gained

In the footage, Kuami Eugene jammed to one of his latest songs, 'Single' with a pretty lady

Many folks were in love with Kuami Eugene's moves and expressed surprise at how plump he looked

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene, has surprised many of his fans with his new look. In a video, the Afrobeats musician looked like he had put on some weight as his cheeks looked fuller than usual.

Kuami Eugene Looking Plump Source: kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

His body mass also looked like it had increased significantly. In the footage, Kuami Eugene and an energetic pretty lady danced to one of his latest songs 'Single'.

The excited lady seemed extremely overjoyed to dance alongside Eugene and brought a tremendous amount of energy to the dance floor.

Kuami Eugene in previous interviews stated that the song 'Single' was written because his previous relationship was toxic and he had to leave.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Some netizens attributed his weight gain to the fact that he was now enjoying a toxic-free single life. Others also attributed it to his immense success and wealth.

Kuami Eugene Weight Gain Sparks Reactions

Lyviaa commented:

Who else rushed to the comment section after seeing the new Eugene

Maame Adwoa Sarpomaa also said:

Eiiii is that rockstar obolo fits you paaa

❤️Kay_Vee noticed the weight gain:

Okay Kuami make obolo oo buh the girl nu Ei she pre oo

Nana❤ Adwoa❤ was stunned:

Who else shouted ei cuz eii

akuakhlinheart also said:

Eii money bi good oo is this kwame God pls bless me

Abena.Jossy reacted:

Wow u are looking with the weight gain✌️

Kuami Eugene Reveals That His Househelp Mary Sang Bits Of The Chorus Of His New Song 'I Feel Nice'

In another story, Kuami Eugene raised eyebrows when he flaunted his house help on social media and made an interesting revelation.

According to the singer, his househelp, who goes by the name Mary sang bits of the chorus for his song 'I Feel Nice.'

The video sparked reactions as folks expressed suspicion at the closeness between Eugene and his househelp.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh