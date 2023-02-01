January is always an exciting month for the fashion industry as style icons, fashionistas, and creatives genius meet and brainstorm over wine to bring out new trends that will set the tone for the year.

Some female celebrities made exceptional fierce statements in 2022 and so far they have met our expectations as we are officially in the month of love.

These are the female celebrities to follow for day-to-day style notes for red-carpet events, weddings and date night style tips

Ghanaian actresses, Joselyn Dumas and Jackie Appiah look ravishing in white outfits. sources: @jackieappiah @joselyndumas

Source: Instagram

1. Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looks sporty in an all-black ensemble

The 2022 YEN Entertainment Awards Best Actress of the year, Jackie Appiah looked casual in a black J'adior short-sleeve top and black skin-tight pants.

She wore the popular Adidas Yeezy sandals while rocking a red bag and a red leather wristwatch.

2. Media personality Serwaa Amihere stuns in a figure-hugging dress

The morning show host and fashion Entrepreneur, Serwaa Amihere wore a turtleneck form-fitting dress from her latest collection.

The style influencer styled this look with a black handbag and one of her favourite black pumps.

3. Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey flaunts curves in a pleated skirt

The award-winning actress is among the celebrities who celebrated their birthday last month in style. The television personality wore a long-sleeve white shirt and a black pleated skirt.

Emelia Brobbey was spotted holding a Dolce and Gabbana black bag as she strutted in silver colour strappy high heels.

4. Actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui looks effortlessly chic in casual tee-shirt

The mother and entrepreneur Fella Makafui wore an orange tee shirt paired with black leggings as she jet off to the United States.

The beautiful wife of AMG Medikal has gone viral with her sassy and see-through jumpsuit after her star-studded party in Atlanta.

5. Actress Joselyn Dumas looks regal in a lace dress

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and fashion model Joselyn Dumas slayed in a stylish lace dress and matching fascinators.

The curvy actress and media personality served us with flawless makeup looks and a lovely jewelry set.

