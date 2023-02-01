It is a natural progression for most style icons to end up establishing their own fashion brands when the public fall in love with their high fashion sense

Some female celebrities in Ghana are cashing in on their fame to build thriving businesses after amassing a huge fanbase

These female fashion entrepreneurs are always modelling their new designs to star-studded and red-carpet events

Celebrity status has many advantages aside from free verification on social media and fat cheques from brand ambassadorial deals.

Some female celebrities who have been highly approved by the public and fashion critics as style influencers have taken advantage of their fame to create their own fashion brands.

Ghanaian celebrities Diana Hamilton, Zynnell Zuh, and Akua GMb look beautiful in this photo. sources: @dianahamilton @zynnellzuh @iamakuaamoakowaa

Most of these clothing brands are primarily based on the personal style of the founders with room for creativity and uniqueness to suit their clients' preferences.

YEN.com.gh shares a list of Ghanaian female celebrities with thriving fashion businesses in 2023

1. Salma Mumin flaunts curves in body con and a white jacket

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin looked classy in a formfitting turtleneck jacket styled with a white jacket.

Salma Mumin owns a clothing brand, Lure by Salma has designs stylish collections for women with class.

2. Serwaa Amihere slays in decent corporate look

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has won top awards for her hosting the morning show on GHOne TV.

The fashion model and entrepreneur is the co-founder of Officeandcobysa which specializes in corporate dresses for various events.

3. Ghanaian musician Adina Thembi dazzles in an African print dress

The award-winning songstress looked elegant in a three-quarter African print dress designed with a gold chain and leather belt.

Adina Thembi is the creative director for Thembi Republic, a clothing brand that focuses on afrocentric styles.

4. Diana Hamilton looks sleek in a draped-sleeve brocade dress

Multiple award-winning Gospel musician, Diana Hamilton rocked a beautiful dress from her new collection for the launch of the 2023 annual concert.

DH by DH is a luxury brand that focuses on the expression of African heritage with flair.

5. Akua GMB dresses down stylish in a beautiful ensemble

2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Sally Akua Amoakowaa popularly called Akua GMB stuns in a see-through polka dot dress styled by a designer.

The ex-wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng owns a fashion school and a fashion brand that designs for top fashionable female celebrities in Ghana.

6. Zynnell Zuh steals glances on the red carpet with this golden look

Ghanaian actress Zynnell Zuh is one of the most stylish female stars in Ghana. The award-winning celebrity always turns heads on the red carpet with her flamboyant looks.

Zynnell Zuh is the creative genius behind the bespoke Zyellant brands that style celebrities and brides.

