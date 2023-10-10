Onua TV presenter Felicia Osei is trending on social media after asking her seamstress to recreate a signature design by a top Nigerian fashion house

The famous TikToker opted for a green fabric to be used for her outfit and the addition of a halter neck technique to make her stand out

Some social media users have commented on Felicia Osei's look as she posed elegantly for a photoshoot ahead of her birthday

Ghanaian media personality Felicia Osei is trending on Instagram after her dress replication failed as her fashion designer didn't use the correct measurement.

The famous TikTok wore a green Makarios midi dress, a signature design owned by top Nigerian brand Desiree Iyama.

Felicia Osei and Beauty Etsanyi Tukura rock elegant dresses. Photo credit: @osei_felicia

Source: Instagram

Many Nigerian actresses and stars, including 2019 Miss Nigeria winner Beauty Etsanyi Tukura, have been spotted in the stylish dress.

Beauty Etsanyi Tukura steps out in style

The beauty queen made a bold statement as she turned heads in the red sleeveless dress flaunting her skin.

She looked elegant in a simple centre-parted ponytail hairstyle and mild makeup that blended with her smooth skin.

Beauty Etsanyi Tukura accessorised with stud earrings, a gold necklace and a bracelet while rocking her sunglasses.

Felicia Osei's suffers dress failure in viral video

In a viral video, the Onua TV presenter looked classy in a green dress and long braids while addressing her fans for complaining about her looks.

Felicia Osei slays in a crumble dress

Many Ghanaians have complained that Felicia Osei should get a stylist after she matched black mules with her stunning dress that she failed to iron appropriately to highlight the unique details.

Some social media users have commented on Felicia Osei's green outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Naanadekyewaa stated:

She has a nice body shape. But her designer keeps disappointing her

Sebisweety22 stated:

Her hair didn’t do justice to her, and the dress

Amosuzanne stated:

Accept positive criticism

lindaamoah24 stated:

But the dress is nice

Lamisigmb stated:

By now, the designer chopped the broken into some comments . Feli doesn't mind them, wai. Just add wings and fly.

maame_efua_wilson stated:

Is the designer's fault

Abynafreda stated:

Pls ooo like a wine or silver heels will kill the look, though

Mhyamegold stated:

Aho)f3 fo) nyinaa class prefect,Mr President

Source: YEN.com.gh