Ghanaian media personality Roselyn Felli is among the female celebrities hosting one of the most-watched morning shows in Ghana.

The style influencer who has worked with different media houses before joining Multimedia has an unquestionable fashion sense.

Ghanaian media personality, Roselyn Felli looks regal in these corseted dresses. source: @roselynfelli

1. Ghanaian media personality Roselyn Felli looks regal in a thigh-high dress

Joy Prime morning show host, Roselyn Felli looked dazzling in an off-shoulder dress designed with an African print.

She wore a long curly hairstyle that complimented her look. Roselyn wore beautiful gold jewelry while posing for the camera.

2. Ghanaian media personality Roselyn Felli flaunts curves in a bodycon dress

The former TV Africa morning show host, Roselyn Felli looked smoking hot in a black and white long-sleeve dress.

The eloquent master of ceremony wore a long straight hairstyle and mild makeup for this look.

3. Ghanaian media personality Roselyn Felli shows skin in a see-through gown

The style influencer showed cleavage in a custom-made lace gown for this photoshoot. Roselyn stood out at the event with her expensive frontal hairstyle and jewelry set.

4. Ghanaian media personality Roselyn Felli looks splendid in a simple dress

The fashion model looked effortlessly chic in a corporate-themed look and trendy high heels. Roselyn Felli served us a pony hairstyle goal and expensive pieces of jewelry sets as she prepares to host the morning show.

5. Ghanaian media personality Roselyn Felli looks ethereal in an African print dress

The award-winning media personality wore a cleavage-baring two-piece outfit to church. Roselyn Felli looked lovely in a short curly hairstyle and subtle makeup that matched her skin tone.

