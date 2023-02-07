Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi is a role model and style influencer with an unmatched fashion sense

The hardworking female celebrity models for top fashion brands and online fashion shops with stylish outfits that projects her great personality

The morning show host is among the top style icons and serves her followers with elegant style tips for all events

Media personality Berla Mundi is the real definition of hard work pays with time as she graces our television with her beauty and charm

YEN.com.gh shares five times the outstanding television host with a perfect silhouette always modelled fashionable clothes.

Ghanaian media personality, Berla Mundi looks gorgeous in this collage. source: @berlamundi

Source: Instagram

1. Berla Mundi flaunts her legs in shorts

The morning show host looked splendid in a three-piece outfit for her lifestyle show. The styled her looks with a short hairstyle and beautiful earrings.

Berla Mundi looks classy in a purple suit

The style influencer repeated her expensive wig for another episode of the Day show. She looked radiant in a purple two-piece suit and flawless makeup.

Berla Mundi slays in a pink dress

The outspoken event host looked effortlessly chic in a pink and white outfit with side pockets. She wore a side-parted short straight hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

Berla Mundi looks elegant in a blue outfit

The morning show host with a beautiful smile showed some cleavage in a blue long-sleeve jacket paired with matching pants.

The gorgeous television personality wore a white lace bodysuit beneath her stylish ensemble.

Berla Mundi slays in a white suit

Media personality Berla Mundi looked smoking hot in a white one-sleeve ensemble showing off some skin.

Ghana's Berla Mundi Slays In Batik Crop Top To Host African Nominees Brunch In Los Angeles

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about African creatives in Los Angeles during Grammy week who were astounded by Ghanaian media star Berla Mundi's gorgeous appearance.

The event host, who is talented, wore a custom-made dress by Duaba Serwaa for the first edition, which was organized by GUBA Enterprise.

Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong'o and her sister donned an ensemble by the skilled designer to the wearable gala in 2022.

