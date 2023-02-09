Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has joined the list of female celebrities promoting the rich culture of Ghana

The style icon opted for ravishing made-in-Ghana tie & dye dresses instead of her expensive designer clothes and jeans

Jackie Appiah styled her looks with alluring hairstyles, flawless makeup, and trendy, pricey sandals

Locally made tie and dye fabrics have become sought-after materials among top fashion designers.

Some designers use bespoke fabric to design timeless wedding gowns and jackets for international runway shows.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looks enchanting in these outfits. source: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah, known for her love for designer brands, has left us starstruck with tie & dye dresses.

The top style icon styled her looks with charming hairstyles, expensive designer bags, and shoes.

1. Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looks stunning in a purple dress

The style icon wore this short tie & dye purple dress with tassels to a beach party in January 2023. In attendance were her wealthy and famous friends, including Valerie Obaze, one of Akufo-Addo's daughters.

Jackie Appiah wore a curly hairstyle and round loop earrings while rocking her white designer bag.

2. Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looks lovely in black and white outfit

The mother-of-one covered up entirely in a black and white tie & dye outfit styled with a Burberry bag.

Jackie Appiah looked gorgeous in a straight centre-parted hairstyle while rocking her designer bag and sandals.

3. Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah rocks coloured hairstyle

Jackie Appiah is famed for her luxury bag collection and an impressive collection of lustrous black wig hairstyles.

We were stunned to see her look effortlessly chic in a coloured hairstyle that matched her blue striped dress.

4. . Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looks lovely in a red dress

The style influencer stepped out in a colourful tie and dye maxi dress that complimented her skin tone.

She wore a black shoulder-level hairstyle and subtle makeup for this look while rocking her designer bag.

5. . Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah models in a stunning tie & dye dress

The celebrated actress with an infectious smile modelled in a stylish tie & dye at the beach. She looked radiant in a charming hairstyle and smooth makeup.

