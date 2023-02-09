Some top female celebrities like Nana Ama McBrown and Nadia Buari are regarded as A-listers because they always set new fashion trends

They experiment and inspire their followers with their alluring hairstyles and daring fashion sense from red-carpet looks to daily style tips

If you are itching to change your hairstyle for your memorable Valentine's weekend getaway, these are the trendy blonde hairstyle approved by top slay queens

Some Ghanaian female celebrities have become a style book for exquisite looks and trendy hairstyle inspiration.

Celebrities like Nana Ama McBrown is always intentional about their stylish looks, which always wins them more admiration from their fans and fashion lovers.

Ghanaian actresses Nadia Buari and Nana Ama McBrown look flamboyant in these stylish ensembles. sources: @iamnadiabuari @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Fashionistas looking to switch up their look as they plan their annual valentine's day dinner can choose classic blonde styles approved by top style icons.

These fashionable light shades instantly illuminate the area around them, eliminating the need for a highlighter.

1. Nana Ama McBrown rock designer two-piece outfit

The award-winning actress and television host wore a beautiful long-sleeve top paired with a matching designer flared skirt and high heels.

The forty-five-year mother of one flaunted her wedding ring and other pricey jewellery in this photo.

2. Sandra Ankobiah looks classy in a pink shirt

The talented Ghanaian lawyer looked sassy in a stylish pink shirt paired with denim jeans. She styled her look with a pink bag and expensive designer shoes while on a shopping trip.

3. Juliet Ibrahim flaunts curves in a ruched dress

The award-winning Ghanaian actress looked breathtaking in a red ruched dress accentuating her famous curves.

Juliet Ibrahim wore high heels styled with gold anklets while holding her expensive Bottega Veneta black bag.

4. Joselyn Dumas causes traffic with her designer leather dress

The actress and television host wore this showstopping dress to host the first-ever Global citizen festival at the Black Stars Square.

Joselyn Dumas looked magnificent as she reinvented the halterneck leather dress to inspire her following and fashionistas.

5. Hajia4reall turns heads in an elegant jumpsuit

The socialite and award-winning musician donned expensive Christian Dior apparel and accessories for this eyepopping photoshoot.

She wore an expensive gold watch and a designer bracelet to complete her look.

6. Nikki Samonas looks regal in a corseted dress

The award-winning actress and style icon looked gorgeous in a sleeveless bustier and African print skirt. She wore flawless makeup and red bold lipstick for the red carpet event.

7. Nadia Buari rocks suit impeccable suit style

The celebrated actress gave us awesome street vibes in white paired with an elegant suit and white scarf.

Nadia Buari looked sassy in heavy makeup and expensive jewelry for this look.

Gyakie, Hajia 4Reall, And 8 Other Celebrity Braids That Will Still Trend In 2023

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about braided hairstyle inspirations from prominent fashion icons like Deborah Vanessa and Hajia 4Reall throughout the year.

These superstars made magnificent entrances in stylish attire and well-braided hairstyles that made us seriously envious of their strands.

Some of these fashion bloggers have received nominations in the Most Stylish Female category of the YEN Entertainment Awards.

