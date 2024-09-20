Several gospel musicians, including Joe Mettle, Diana Hamilton, and Sonnie Badu, attended the funeral of Ghanaian gospel singer Kofi Owusu Duah Anto, known as KODA

The group of gospel singers bid him farewell, performing the song "Yesu adi nkunim" as his casket was taken out of the church

The congregation waved white handkerchiefs in tribute as the musicians sang the chorus of one of KODA's popular songs

The funeral ceremony of Ghanaian singer Kofi Owusu Duah Anto was held on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the KICC Dominion Centre in Accra.

Several gospel musicians were present to bid their colleague and friend a final farewell and to mourn with the family.

As a tribute to KODA, as he was popularly called, the musicians sang 'Yesu adi nkunim' while his remains in the casket were taken out of the church to be buried.

Famous gospel singer Joe Mettle led his fellow gospel musicians as they sang the song to bid their colleagues goodbye.

The congregation waved their white handkerchiefs when the musicians sang the 'Yesu adi nkunim' chorus.

Some gospel musicians present included Elder Mireku, Diana Hamilton, Nacee, Sonnie Badu, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, and Uncle Ato.

Netizens mourn KODA

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video. Read them below.

@sogbodjor said:

“Rest well Koda. This is what Akuffo Addo will not get when he leaves the world and Dec 7.”

@wwilba4ce wrote:

“Rest Well Maestro”

@Living_Maestro said:

“Goosebumps!!! You can literally feel the Heavens gate opening. You lived your purpose. Rest well KODA.”

@KomlaAmetsodo wrote:

“I felt tears 😢 in my eyes while watching. This life and time is for man to prepare and meet his maker. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

@kofibaasabaasa1 said:

“It is well”

@edmund_agyekum wrote:

“rest well MOBA🙏🏻🕊️”

@hall_233 said:

“Lost a Gem”

KODA's widow and children share touching tribute

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that KODA's family read tributes in his honour at the funeral service.

A video showed the late gospel singer's wife and children at the funeral. His wife described him as the best husband and father.

His children said he was playful, and they will miss him.

