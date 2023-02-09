Charlotte Kesson-Smith Osei continues to impact young women with her success stories and gorgeous looks

The former electoral commission chairperson has a unique fashion sense and signature hairstyle that matches all her looks

The phenomenal woman and lawyer has an active social media where she updates photos of herself rocking beautiful ensembles

United Nations elections commissioner and former chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana Charlotte Kesson-Smith Osei is a role model and style icon for young female lawyers and celebrities.

Ghanaian lawyer Charlotte Osei looks ravishing in these colorful outfits.

Source: Instagram

As the first-ever female to serve in the office of the Electoral Commission of Ghana since the independence of Ghana, Charlotte Osei as she is popularly called keeps her fashion sense simple and elegant.

YEN.com.gh shares five times the Woman of Courage awardee impress fashion critics with her looks.

1. Former EC Boss Charlotte Osei slays in a lace dress

The talented Ghanaian lawyer dressed down stylishly in a lace and African print blend two-piece outfit. She wore beautiful pieces of jewellery to complete her look.

2. Former EC boss Charlotte Osei looks sporty in a white top and denim jeans

The former chairperson of the electoral commission of Ghana looked classy in a white lace top and perfect-fit blue denim jeans.

Charlotte Osei styled her natural locks to cascade around her shoulders while smiling beautifully for the cameras.

3. Former EC Boss Charlotte Osei looks radiant in corporate style

The talented television host wore a long-sleeve stylish dress and beautiful white pearls. Charlotte Osei looked regal in her subtle makeup, pink lips, and awesome hairstyle.

4. Former EC Boss Charlotte Osei looks ethereal in a long gown

The style influencer looked absolutely breathtaking in a stylish long-sleeve gown for this photoshoot.

She went minimal on jewelleury and left us awestruck with her heavy flawless makeup for this look.

5. Former EC Boss Charlotte Osei looks gorgeous in organza top

The beautiful lawyer wowed us with her see-through long top paired with a blue form-fitting skirt that matched her stylish turban.

She wore mild makeup with well-defined brows and glossy lipstick as she stepped out.

Former EC Chair Charlotte Osei flaunts her little beautiful 'sister' on her birthday

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote Madam Charlotte Osei, the former chair of the Ghanaian Electoral Commission, lavished enormous accolades on her friend-turned-sister.

The prominent personality paid tribute to her pal, who became one year older today, December 15, 2021, in a post that was seen on her Instagram page.

On her Instagram page, Charlotte Osei posted a beautiful snapshot of her buddy and showered her with compliments.

The woman in the picture, named Halima, was wearing a white shirt and was seen having fun with her pals on a rooftop in what appeared to be a posh neighbourhood.

