Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has opened his goal-scoring account under new manager Stefano Pioli

Ronaldo put the Knights of Najd ahead with a slick penalty goal against Steven Gerard's Al Ettifaq on Friday night

CR7's strike from the penalty spot takes his tally against Ettifaq to two goals in his last two games

Cristiano Ronaldo notched his third goal of the season in a stylish fashion during Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League clash with Al Ettifaq, continuing his red-hot form despite the club’s rocky start to the campaign.

The 39-year-old forward, renowned for his ability to rise to the occasion, opened the scoring under newly appointed head coach Stefano Pioli, converting a penalty with a signature flair.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an inch-perfect penalty to open his account under Stefano Pioli. Photo by ATPImages.

Ronaldo opens account under Stefano Pioli

After missing Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League encounter against Al Shorta due to illness, Ronaldo returned to league action, eager to maintain his scoring streak.

With two goals already in his last three Saudi League outings, he was once again presented with a golden opportunity—a penalty kick.

Never the one to shy away from the spotlight, the former Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus star confidently stepped up to the spot.

Ronaldo's cheeky penalty goal

In classic Ronaldo fashion, he delivered a cheeky finish, calmly chipping the ball straight down the centre as Al Ettifaq goalkeeper Marek Rodak dove in the opposite direction.

According to Bolavip, the ice-cold finish came in the 33rd minute, breaking the deadlock and marking Pioli's first goal as Al-Nassr's head coach.

The Italian tactician took over the reins following the departure of Luis Castro, who was sacked after a series of disappointing results, including a 1-1 draw against Iraqi club Al Shorta, ESPN reports

Ronaldo's quest for 1000 goals

Ronaldo's latest goal adds another chapter to his storied career, bringing his overall tally to an astonishing 902 goals.

Now just 98 strikes away from the remarkable milestone of 1,000 career goals, the Portuguese legend remains determined to reach that dizzying height before hanging up his boots.

His form, even at 39, continues to be a testament to his enduring quality and his knack for delivering on the biggest stages.

Ronaldo names Lamine Yamal as next GOAT

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo has shared his thoughts on which player might surpass both him and his long-time rival Lionel Messi.

During a conversation on his YouTube channel with former teammate Rio Ferdinand, Ronaldo named Lamine Yamal as a rising star to watch in the years ahead.

