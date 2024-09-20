The La Traditional Council has been suspended indefinitely following allegations of corruption and extortion

The Chieftaincy Ministry and the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs issued the directive

The Registrar of the Council has also been directed to return all Council property to the Regional House

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The La Traditional Council has been suspended indefinitely, as stated in a September 9, 2024, letter directed to the Interior Minister, Henry Quartey.

The suspension will take effect on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

The Chieftaincy Ministry says it will revoke the suspension of the La Traditional Council after a new chief is installed.

Source: UGC

The Ministry of Religious and Chieftaincy Affairs issued the directive in collaboration with the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.

The Registrar of the House of Chiefs, Enoch Addo, said the Council’s suspension is to allow the House and the Ministry to implement measures for the Council’s smooth running.

According to ModernGhana, the suspension follows a series of allegations, including corruption, illegal land dealing and extortion, all linked to the Council's activities.

Meanwhile, all government agencies and institutions have been directed not to engage with persons who may carry themselves as La Traditional Council representatives in any capacity.

The Ministry further noted that paramount stool land issues have also been put on hold till the suspension is revoked or a new La Paramount Chief is enstooled.

The directive, the Ministry has revealed, is per Section 45 of the Chieftaincy Act.

The Registrar of the La Traditional Council is expected to hand over the Council’s property to the Regional House, pending further directives.

Chieftaincy Ministry to review outmoded cultural practices

Earlier, the government will review and revise some customs and traditions in the country.

According to the Chieftaincy Minister, this is to prevent the reoccurrence of the controversial union between the 63-year-old Nungua Gborbu Wulomo and 16-year-old Naa Okromo.

In a press interview, Stephen Asamoah Boateng explained that the revision would be done in collaboration with the National House of Chiefs.

This updates old customs and traditions to fit Ghana’s democratic and legal dispensation.

He said that as the country progresses through the years, it is important to keep cultural norms and customs at par with the times.

He said the Chieftaincy Ministry is mandated by the Chieftaincy Act (759) of the 1992 constitution to conduct such an exercise.

The process would lead to the codification of relevant customs across the country.

Minister defends Akufo-Addo’s actions

YEN.com.gh reported that the Chieftaincy Minister, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, says Akufo-Addo did not err by requesting chiefs to stand when greeting him.

Stephen Asamoah Boateng said the directive was to demonstrate mutual respect and brotherly love to the Head of State.

He further debunked the allegation that the president had requested that the Yagbonwura stand up and greet him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh