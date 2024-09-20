A video of a Senior High School student expressing her emotions after her school mother departed from school has triggered emotions

The young lady was very sad that her school mother, who was among the students who recently completed school, was leaving her forever

Netizens who saw the video were touched by the scene and expressed their views in the comments section

A Senior High School student could not hide her tears after her school mother bid her farewell and left for her house.

Her school mother was among the students who recently completed school. After they said their last goodbyes, the school mum packed her bags, sat in a vehicle, and headed to her house.

A heartbroken school daughter is weeping uncontrollably as her school mother leaves after completing school. Image source: Wifeofotedola

Source: TikTok

This broke her school daughter's heart immensely. Uncertain they would ever meet again, the young lady cried uncontrollably, reminiscing over their good days together.

Wearing a blue uniform, the young lady covered her face in her palms and wept like a baby with no one to console her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens console SHS student

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken by the scene. Many in the comments section expressed their deepest sympathy to the school daughter.

@Asus Nicodemus wrote:

"School life not be easy oo."

@AKARIBO SOCCER ACADEMY wrote:

"Awwww sorry."

@Obàapa Anas wrote:

"Awwwww."

@Nharnhar Yhawr owusu wrote:

"Aww so sad don’t worry dear ur time will come soon kk."

@Gifty Braimah wrote:

"Awwwww same thing happened to me last year ooooo. Very sad."

@kwame nature wrote:

"Aww."

@ÝØUÑĠÈŠŤ MÅNÐØ wrote:

"Hmmm sch life."

@️Akua pressure wrote:

"Aww."

@Møñî Mãčøñžÿ wrote;

"So sad.

Source: YEN.com.gh