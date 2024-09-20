Ibrahim Sadiq: Red Hot Ghana Striker Leads Scoring Chart in Eredivisie After Brace vs Pec Zwolle
- Ibrahim Sadiq inspired AZ Alkmaar to their fifth victory of the season with a double against PEC Zwolle
- The 24-year-old's brace now takes him to the top of the scorer's chart in the Eredivisie, alongside Hirving Lozano
- He has been directly involved in four goals (two strikes and two assists) in his last three appearances
Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Sadiq continued his stellar start to the new season, bagging a brace to lead AZ Alkmaar to a 2-1 victory over PEC Zwolle on Friday night.
The in-form attacker has been a crucial figure for Alkmaar, and his contributions proved decisive once again as they claimed three points on the road.
Ibrahim Sadiq fires brace for AZ Alkmaar
Ghanasoccernet reports that Sadiq's goals came at pivotal moments, with the 24-year-old finding the back of the net on either side of halftime.
His strikes rendered Dylan Vente's 66th-minute goal for Zwolle nothing more than a consolation as the two-time Dutch champions held on for the win.
This triumph lifts Maarten Martens' team to the top of the Eredivisie table, with 16 points from six matches, showcasing their strong early season form.
Much of Alkmaar’s success can be attributed to Sadiq's exceptional performances, as the Ghanaian continues to play a key role in the club's attacking play.
Ibrahim Sadiq's red-hot form
The Right to Dream Academy graduate has been on fire since the beginning of the 2024/25 campaign.
His brace against PEC Zwolle takes his tally to four goals and three assists, making him the player with the most direct goal involvements (7) in the Eredivisie so far, per Transfermarkt.
Sadiq leads the top scorer's chart
Sadiq is also tied as the league’s top scorer, sharing the spot with PSV Eindhoven's Hirving Lozano, further underlining his impact in front of goal.
His combination of pace, positioning, and clinical finishing has made him a nightmare for defenders, and Alkmaar will look to him to maintain this form as they push for further success in the Dutch top flight.
