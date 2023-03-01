A wealthy Muslim bride has raised the standard for fellow brides and friends planning to get married this year

The fair-skinned Ghanaian bride wore eight custom-made dresses for her multi-day wedding celebrations

The pretty bride Sahara used different makeup artists and hairstylists for achieve a different look to match each of her outfits

A beautiful Muslim bride has set an unattainable standard for brides planning to get married this month.

The wealthy bride wore eight dresses for her multi-day wedding celebrations. She worked with Ghanaian and international fashion designers to design her exquisite wedding dresses.

Ghanaian Muslim couple Taufic and Sahada look stunning together. source: @geepmakeova_gh

One of the foreign designers includes Valdrin Sahiti, a 35-year-old male fashion designer from Prishtina, Kosovo.

He crafts some of Europe's most exquisite, distinctive, and expensive gowns and outfits, if not the entire world. Many of his devotees would consider owning a Valdrin Sahiti robe a privilege.

Ghanaian bride Sahada's second breathtaking dress

The Muslim bride Sahada and her gorgeous friends were seen donning expensive lace and African print dresses for the reception party.

The bride wore a uniquely beautiful set of jewellery to match every look. She wore heavy makeup and bold red lipstick while showing off her dance moves.

Ghanaian bride Sahada's third wedding dress

The wealthy Muslim bride wore a blue two-piece wedding dress and matching gele headscarf. She looked elegant in her gorgeous hand-beaded necklace and matching earrings.

The handsome groom wore a white long-sleeve shirt and matching trousers styled with a traditional blue agbada for the reception party.

Ghanaian bride Sahada's fourth wedding dress

The dazzling bride wore a v-shaped neckline white gown designed with expensive rhinestones. The cleavage-baring dress was accessorised with a beautiful tiara for the gorgeous photoshoot.

Ghanaian bride Sahada's fifth wedding dress

The happy bride turned heads in a long-sleeve lace glittering gown for the wedding reception party. She looked magnificent in her frontal hairstyle and charming hairpin for this look.

Ghanaian bride Sahada's sixth wedding dress

The wealthy couple looked ethereal in their traditional outfits. The groom wore a simple two-piece kaftan and matching hat.

The extraordinary bride wore a gorgeous outfit and splendid gele to match her glamourous look.

Source: YEN.com.gh