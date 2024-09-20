A video of a Ghanaian man urging Ghanaians to pray for their relatives in the US has triggered emotions on social media

The young man in the video stated that student life abroad is not easy, even when one obtains a scholarship

Netizens who saw the video were filled with emotions and expressed their views in the comments section

A Ghanaian man has opened up on the harsh realities that Ghanaian students face when they travel to further their education in the US.

The young man in a viral video indicated that life abroad as a student was not as rosy as portrayed, even with a scholarship.

A Ghanaian man is asking people who have relatives studying abroad to pray for them. Image source: Nataniel

Source: TikTok

He emphasised that students are saddled with various challenges, including combining work with their studies.

Thus, he urged all Ghanaians with relatives who are students in the US to pray fervently for them since life there is tough.

Watch the video below:

Netizens sympathise with Ghanaian students abroad

The young man's comments touched netizens who saw the video and took to the comment section to express their sympathy to the students abroad. Other students also shared their experiences, confirming the young man's statement.

@LandManz3 wrote:

You are such a wise young man. And I appreciate your maturity at such a young age. And you have a very bright future. Keep it up man."

@Assifuah Nunoo wrote:

"If PRAYER works, there won't be any problem in this world, especially in Africa."

@Pretty Ladi wrote:

"You're scaring me. next year I'll be there."

@Awele wrote:

"Back in the UK during my Masters program we formed a support group it was made up NIGERIANS then later Ghanaians joined. We were genuinely there for each other. It is never easy."

@kobbyadb🇬🇭🇺🇸 wrote:

"Man is never easy, I’m on full funding but the studies itself is not easy . Soo much to catch up with unfriendly timeline"

Ghanaian lady regrets relocating to Canada

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady who was very passionate about relocating abroad regretted getting to Canada.

In a social media video, she lamented the harsh weather conditions and stated that she struggled to cope in her new country.

Source: YEN.com.gh