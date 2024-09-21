The National Democratic Congress said it is satisfied with the outcome of the 2024 presidential election balloting process

The party's General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwettey, stated that the eighth position was God's answer to their prayer

He said number eight signifies a takeover and foreshadows the ruling NPP's imminent defeat in the 2024 presidential polls

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) said it is satisfied with its position on the 2024 presidential election ballot.

The party secured the eighth position on the ballot, while its arch-rival, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), secured the first position.

The NDC says their eighth position on the presidential ballot is God's perfect will.

Initially, there had been concerns about the party’s position on the ballot; however, in what seems to have been a U-turn, the party has stated that the number eight signifies a takeover.

The NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwettey, told the press on Friday, September 20, 2024, that the number symbolised the eight years of corruption and economic mismanagement under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.

He said the number eight also signifies that it is time for the NDC to take over and undo the damage done in the past eight years.

He said the eighth position demonstrated God’s perfect will and foreshadowed the New Patriotic Party's imminent defeat in the upcoming December 7 elections.

Positions on ballot

Meanwhile, the outcome of the balloting process is as follows;

Mahamudu Bawumia - NPP Daniel Augustus Lartey Inr – GCPP Akua Donkor - Ghana Freedom Party Christian Kwabena Andrews - GUM Kofi Akpaloo - Liberal Party of Ghana Mohammed Frimpong - National Democratic Party Nana Akosua Frimpomaa - CPP John Dramani Mahama - NDC Hassan Abdulai Ayariga - All People's Congress Kofi Koranteng - Independent Candidate George Twum-Barima-Adu - Independent Candidate Nana Kwame Bediako - Independent Candidate Alan John Kyerematen - Independent Candidate

Ten other candidates, including Bernard Mornah of the People’s National Convention (PNC) and Janet Nabla of the People’s National Party (PNP), were also disqualified from the presidential election.

Chaos erupts at balloting

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that there was controversy galore at the Electoral Commission Headquarters on Friday, September 21, 2024, when the balloting process for the presidential election was taking place.

The first controversy was started by the NDC representative, Dr Omane Boamah, who had protested the use of a particular balloting ball.

He argued that the ball had a certain unique feature that made it distinguishable from the other balls, and thus, keeping such a ball in the balloting process could undermine it.

The second controversy occurred when Nana Kwame Bediako walked out of the room during the balloting process and was met with cheeky outbursts from some representatives.

