Ghanaian professional footballer Kamaldeen Sulemana has the drip and altitude to model for local and international fashion brand

The black Stars player owns an expensive jewelry collection and knows how to attend any event in style

The young maestro is among the players who constantly change their hairstyles to match their looks

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Southampton's new winger and style influencer Kamaldeen Sulemana is a year old today, February 15, 2023.

Kamaldeen Sulemana and Mohammed Kudus look dapper in this collage. source: @kamaldeen10

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh shares five times the senior national team player impressed us with his looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1. Southampton player Kamaldeen Sulemana models in a Balenciaga top

Ghanaian player Kamaldeen Sulemana left us stunned as he stepped out in a seven thousand two hundred ninety-two Ghana cedis Balenciaga white top. Kamaldeen wore stylish pants and white sneakers to complete his look.

2. Southampton player Kamaldeen Sulemana shows off his expensive car

The young and wealthy Ghanaian footballer Kamaldeen Sulemana looked casual and simple in a designer shirt and cameo pants.

He rocked the popular Jordan Air sneakers which cost seven thousand three hundred and twenty-three Ghana cedis.

3. Kamaldeen Sulemana and Kudus Mohammed look stylish in hoodies

Ghanaian footballers Kamaldeen Sulemana and Kudus Mohammed have the best travel wardrobe. The style influencers were spotted in stylish hoodies, pants, and expensive sneakers.

4. Kamaldeen Sulemana and Kudus Mohammed go on a shopping spree

The senior national team players Kamaldeen Sulemana and Kudus Mohammed are serving us awesome friendship goals.

The celebrity duo is definitely among the fashionable Ghanaian footballers with their love for Nike and Louis Vuitton ensembles.

5. Southampton player Kamaldeen Sulemana shows off his customized necklace

With two goals to his credit after joining the premier league in February 2023, the young Ghanaian player knows to make new records and drip with freshness to any event.

Kumasi-Born Black Stars Player Mohammed Salisu Always Looks Stylish Like David Beckham Off The Pitch

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about One of the most stylish defenders on the Black Stars team Ghanaian professional player Mohammed Salisu Abdul Karim.

As seen on Instagram, the 23-year-old makes purchases from pricey designer labels including Amiri, Prada, and Essentials.

When it comes to his sense of style, Southampton star Mohammed Salisu is emulating David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh