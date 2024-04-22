Perfect Xtra Match Season 2 contestant Rose is one of the top fashionistas competing in this year's pageant

The gorgeous model with a curvy shape turned heads during the grand launch with her impressive dance moves

Some social media users have commented on Rose's daring photos on her official Instagram page

Ghanaian presenter and model Rose Owusu Konadu, popularly called Rose, is among the seven gorgeous women competing in season two of the Perfect Match Xtra reality show.

The fashionista has already won the admiration of many with her flawless beauty and high fashion sense during the grand launch and spending a few days in the Perfect Match Xtra house.

Perfect Match Xtra contestant Rose slays in stunning dresses. Photo credit: @kenross.ok.

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some dazzling photos of the reality TV star

Perfect Match Xtra Season 2 contestant Rose looks classy in a black dress

Perfect Match Xtra contestant Rose looked regal in a black one-hand dress for the official photoshoot. She wore heavy makeup and elegant earrings that matched with handcrafted floral design fascinator.

Check out the photo below;

Perfect Match Xtra contestant Rose looks sassy in a red dress

Perfect Match Xtra contestant Rose wowed the audience at the launch with her gorgeous outfit and dance moves.

Watch the video below;

Perfect Match Xtra Season 2 contestant Rose looks impeccable in a white dress

Rose flaunted her cleavage in a white off-shoulder dress for this stunning photoshoot while rocking afro ponytail hairstyle.

Check out the photos below;

Perfect Match Xtra Season 2 contestant Rose looks hot in a skimpy outfit

Rose left nothing to the imagination as she wore a white halter-neck top and a short shirt styled with a tiara for this photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Perfect Match Xtra Season 2 contestant Rose looks terrific in a red dress

Aspiring media personality Rose flaunted her cleavage and thighs in a breathtaking red strapless dress.

The fair-skinned lady rocked her natural hairstyle and long eyelashes to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Perfect Match Xtra contestant Rose's sizzling photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

iam_ella06_21 stated:

Rose looks so good

babe_lyk_cypher stated:

Rose is very beautiful

Steppatp stated:

Someone should tag Sarkodie’s look alike here

gh_doll32 stated:

I have issues with their outfit selection!

Ichbinmajid stated:

Another past date rush contestant Eii … or am I lying

regina_velle_867 stated:

I remember this girl is she, not the girl who doesn't take trotro

maame_xxii stated:

Rossy ❤️❤️

i_am_akosuah stated:

She can win

Theboydanielm stated:

3de3n na Ali ani aso koo yi? Ei as3m Ben koraaa ni

Paulinaokyere stated:

Rosey

ha_seeya1 stated:

Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

