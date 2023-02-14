Award-winning actress Nana Ama McBrown and businessman Maxwell Mensah are among the stylish couples in Ghana

Nana Ama McBrown has shared a lovely photo of herself and her husband in dashing outfits to celebrate their beautiful love story

The wealthy and fashionable couple always step out in grand style, flaunting their expensive designer products

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown and her good-looking husband Maxwell Mensah is serving us with adorable couple goals.

The celebrity couple has set exemplary relationship goals with their undying love and elegant fashion sense.

Nana Ama McBrown, Maxwell Mensah, and Baby Maxin rock lovely outfits in this collage. source: @iamamamcbrown

The style influencers look madly in love as they pose together in a tailor-made suit by award-winning fashion designer Abrantie The Gentleman for this year's Valentine's Day celebration.

The outstanding television host, Nana Ama McBrown, real name Felicia Ama Agyemang looked marvellous in a colourful striped jacket styled with a black shirt and white perfect-fit trousers.

The forty-five-year wore gold high heels showing off her well-groomed feet and nail polish. Nana Ama McBrown loves voluminous hairstyles that draw attention to herself.

Mr Maxwell Mensah, a prosperous business executive, wore a blue buttoned jacket and matching striped pants. He completed his look with black designer shoes and one of his favourite sunglass.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's post

Nana Ama McBrown and Husband Spotted In Stylish White Outfits At Star-Studded Event

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown and her husband Maxwell Mensah have been photographed together wearing chic attire.

Due to their hectic schedule, the celebrity couple is rarely seen together, but when they do, they never let the fashion world down.

At the 2022 YEN Entertainment Awards, Nana Ama Mcbrown was recognized as the most fashionable female celebrity after beating Nana Akua Addo, Zynnell Zuh, and Jackie Appiah by a close margin.

