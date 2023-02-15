Ghanaian entrepreneur Maame Afua Gyamfuaa has by far the most stylish Valentine's Day outfits

The style influencer and mother collaborated with a top photographer in Turkey for her stunning photos

Many style icons in Ghanaian and Nigeria have commented on the magnificent pictures of the beauty entrepreneur

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The pretty sister of Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere is a serial entrepreneur and fashion mogul.

Maame Afua Gyamfuaa has gone viral with her stunning Valentine's Day photoshoot in Istanbul, Turkey.

Ghanaian entrepreneurs Serwaa Amihere and Maame Gyamfuaa slay in beautiful dresses. source: @mamiohmyhair

Source: Instagram

The beauty entrepreneur wore a stunning coloured hairstyle and a red wrap gown with an extremely long train that made her glow like a princess.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Maame Gyamfuaa leaves us stunned by her stunning dress

The beautiful mother and style influencer Maame Gyamfuaa inspired us with her stylish red outfit in the video below.

TV3 morning show host Cookie Tee and other social media users have commented on Maame Gyamfuaa's video

cookieteegh

Wooooowwwzzzaaaaaaaaa

mykcute.trends

Oh oh this is so beautiful ❤️. Happy valentine Mami ❤️

moetabebe

Wow!!!! Happy valentines beautiful

jackieiseverywhere

Mami end us! walk on us

soblessed_edith_edem_hlovor

Oh my world. This is like a telenovela love story.

adwoaloudgh

We are sorry ok. We didn’t mean to annoy you. Kyr3 eh. Oppression sei. Love ❤️ it

Maame Gyamfuaa sat on a swing above the sky for an iconic photo

The beautician knows how to make a fashion statement and get people's attention with her posts. Maame Gyamfuaa confidently posed in a red balloon gown with eagles flying above her to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Just Like Hajia 4Real & Jackie Appiah: Serwaa Amihere's Curvy Sister Is The Real Bosslady With Flawless Styles

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Serwaa Amihere, a popular television personality in Ghana with a lovely sister named Maame Gyamfuaa, who also co-founded their joint ventures.

Although Maame Gyamfuaa is not as well-known as her sister, most entrepreneurs in the cosmetics industry seek her advice during seminars.

Maame Gyamfuaa spends her free time on expensive vacations shopping for fashionable items, and providing us with undisputed style advice on Instagram, just like most powerful women.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh