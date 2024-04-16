Nana Ama McBrown Stuns In Denim Jumpsuit As She Learns How To Dance Kizomba On Onua Showtime
- Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has introduced a stylish jumpsuit design on Onua Showtime
- Nana Ama McBrown invited a talented group of Kizomba dances on the popular entertainment show
- Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's designer outfit on the programme
Ghanaian media personality Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, showed off her dance moves on the Onua Showtime programme.
The screen goddess looked classy in a long-sleeve collar jumpsuit with side pockets that she paired with black platform shoes.
Nana Ama McBrown wore one of her glamorous coloured hairstyles and flawless makeup to complete her look.
She accessorised with gold jewellery and an elegant pair-to-drop earrings as she posed for the photoshoot.
Check out the photos below;
Nana Ama McBrown slays in a beautiful kente dress
Nana Ama McBrown looked exquisite in a long-sleeve beaded kente gown that snatched her small waist.
She wore a 360 frontal lace hairstyle with elegant gold hair ribbon matching the designs in her dress.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
adwoa_kusiwaa stated:
I love your dress. U look stunning
whats_up_gh stated:
They don’t show it live on YouTube anymore, especially on Fridays
official_beema_nsuooh98 stated:
My sweet mum, thank you
francas_makeovers stated:
Empress is the queen of all shows
Gregokyere stated:
Momma#brimm
chicmakeup___ stated:
Entertainment prefect
a.b_c0llections stated:
Beautiful
rexxy_rexxy stated:
Mama, I’m jealous
yeesuba_ stated:
@kobby.kyei with the moves
Berryqueenitas stated:
Now I need to learn kizomba. This is the sign.
qhwaku_snapchart stated:
Woman❤️.
