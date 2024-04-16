Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has introduced a stylish jumpsuit design on Onua Showtime

Nana Ama McBrown invited a talented group of Kizomba dances on the popular entertainment show

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's designer outfit on the programme

Ghanaian media personality Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, showed off her dance moves on the Onua Showtime programme.

The screen goddess looked classy in a long-sleeve collar jumpsuit with side pockets that she paired with black platform shoes.

Nana Ama McBrown and Kobby Kyei show off their dance moves. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

Source: UGC

Nana Ama McBrown wore one of her glamorous coloured hairstyles and flawless makeup to complete her look.

She accessorised with gold jewellery and an elegant pair-to-drop earrings as she posed for the photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Nana Ama McBrown slays in a beautiful kente dress

Nana Ama McBrown looked exquisite in a long-sleeve beaded kente gown that snatched her small waist.

She wore a 360 frontal lace hairstyle with elegant gold hair ribbon matching the designs in her dress.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

adwoa_kusiwaa stated:

I love your dress. U look stunning

whats_up_gh stated:

They don’t show it live on YouTube anymore, especially on Fridays

official_beema_nsuooh98 stated:

My sweet mum, thank you

francas_makeovers stated:

Empress is the queen of all shows

Gregokyere stated:

Momma#brimm

chicmakeup___ stated:

Entertainment prefect

a.b_c0llections stated:

Beautiful

rexxy_rexxy stated:

Mama, I’m jealous

yeesuba_ stated:

@kobby.kyei with the moves

Berryqueenitas stated:

Now I need to learn kizomba. This is the sign.

qhwaku_snapchart stated:

Woman❤️.

Ghana's Most Beautiful Actress Looks Ethereal In Beaded Tassel Sleeve Kente Gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown who made waves on Instagram with her custom-made kente dress.

The Kumawood actress looked stunning with her lovely frontal haircut and makeup for her photoshoot.

Some social media users have left commented on Nana Ama McBrown's well-known Christmas pictures.

Source: YEN.com.gh