Ghanaian musician and style influencer Deborah Owusu-Bonsu is a woman of many talents, which is why she remains relevant in the entertainment industry.

The thirty-year-old has created a beautiful collection of recycled outfits made from ordinary products we see around us

The fashion model masterfully used synthetic dyed hair to design a crochet top using advanced stitching techniques.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian musician and graduate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Deborah Vanessa has been championing the course for recycling in the fashion industry.

Ghanaian style influencer Deborah Vanessa looks splendid in recycled outfits. source: @deborahvanessa

Source: Instagram

Leading by example, the Uncle Obama hitmaker used her old curtains to design a floor-sweeping gown for her photoshoot.

The third-eight-year-old looked effortlessly chic in a recycled white shirt styled with ripped jeans and a tie.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Some social media users have commented on Deborah Vanessa's looks

pharaoh.monk

I wish I had a school principal who was gorgeous and dressed in recycled ties. I would commit disciplinary referrals daily...

_mcharris. afranie

It’s Sister Derrrrbbyyyyyy

star_the_model_

❤️❤️Amazing as always ❤️❤️

the1bigishyy

Very creative Sis❤️

j0j0lara

These looks are soo creative

theseyram

The real mermaid

Deborah Vanessa turns her expensive wig into a crochet top

The style influencer was spotted in a colourful crochet top and stylish blue jeans styled with Bottega Veneta mules.

The African Mermaid completed her look with subtle makeup, beautiful earrings, and fashionable rings.

Some social media users have commented on Deborah Vanessa's post

senna_co

Wow that's innovative

_kholoe44

Really that’s genius

__6ham.cee

You have such a talent for putting together the most gorgeous outfits.

abenabarca10

Eiii really unbelievable wow

shantelrhodaline

Oh wooow this is beautiful

angelmaxinetv

So creative.. Nothing goes to waste.. please I’m bringing my dreadlocks ❤️❤️❤️

nanamadeinchinagh

You live what you preach and I love that about you

No Skin: 5 Times Sister Derby Covered Up Completely In Sassy Dresses

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Deborah Vanessa, a Ghanaian actress and artist known as "African Mermaid," who enjoys displaying her exquisite physique in stunning swimwear.

Deborah Vanessa, a photo model who is 38 years old, is one of Ghana's top fashion influencers and has a distinctive sense of style.

Deborah Vanessa has repeatedly proven that age is a number by successfully slaying at red-carpet events and star-studded gatherings.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh