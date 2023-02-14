Sister Derby: Ghanaian Musician Deborah Vanessa Crafty Turns Her Long Synthetic Hair Into Crochet Top
- Ghanaian musician and style influencer Deborah Owusu-Bonsu is a woman of many talents, which is why she remains relevant in the entertainment industry.
- The thirty-year-old has created a beautiful collection of recycled outfits made from ordinary products we see around us
- The fashion model masterfully used synthetic dyed hair to design a crochet top using advanced stitching techniques.
Ghanaian musician and graduate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Deborah Vanessa has been championing the course for recycling in the fashion industry.
Leading by example, the Uncle Obama hitmaker used her old curtains to design a floor-sweeping gown for her photoshoot.
The third-eight-year-old looked effortlessly chic in a recycled white shirt styled with ripped jeans and a tie.
Sista Afia flaunts oily smooth skin in red-themed Valentine's Day outfits, fan questions whereabouts of lover
Some social media users have commented on Deborah Vanessa's looks
pharaoh.monk
I wish I had a school principal who was gorgeous and dressed in recycled ties. I would commit disciplinary referrals daily...
_mcharris. afranie
It’s Sister Derrrrbbyyyyyy
star_the_model_
❤️❤️Amazing as always ❤️❤️
the1bigishyy
Very creative Sis❤️
j0j0lara
These looks are soo creative
theseyram
The real mermaid
Deborah Vanessa turns her expensive wig into a crochet top
The style influencer was spotted in a colourful crochet top and stylish blue jeans styled with Bottega Veneta mules.
The African Mermaid completed her look with subtle makeup, beautiful earrings, and fashionable rings.
Some social media users have commented on Deborah Vanessa's post
senna_co
Wow that's innovative
_kholoe44
Really that’s genius
__6ham.cee
You have such a talent for putting together the most gorgeous outfits.
abenabarca10
Eiii really unbelievable wow
shantelrhodaline
Oh wooow this is beautiful
angelmaxinetv
So creative.. Nothing goes to waste.. please I’m bringing my dreadlocks ❤️❤️❤️
nanamadeinchinagh
You live what you preach and I love that about you
No Skin: 5 Times Sister Derby Covered Up Completely In Sassy Dresses
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Deborah Vanessa, a Ghanaian actress and artist known as "African Mermaid," who enjoys displaying her exquisite physique in stunning swimwear.
Deborah Vanessa, a photo model who is 38 years old, is one of Ghana's top fashion influencers and has a distinctive sense of style.
Deborah Vanessa has repeatedly proven that age is a number by successfully slaying at red-carpet events and star-studded gatherings.
