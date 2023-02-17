Ghanaian actress and style influencer Fella Makafui is serving us with impressive red-carpet looks this month

The serial entrepreneur and fashion model flaunted her enviable curves in a short corseted dress for a star-studded party in the United States Of America

The Yolo star is the gorgeous wife of Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, and the celebrity couple has a beautiful daughter together

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has wowed social media users with their splendid looks while enjoying her vacation in the United States of America.

The beauty entrepreneur and wife of Ghanaian musician AMG Medikal, real name Samuel Adu Frimpong turned heads at a starstudded party with her daring looks.

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui looks beautiful in these photos. source: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui wore a short sleeveless dress and matching hand gloves. The style influencer completed her look with René Caovilla spiral sandals.

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumim and other social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's post

ghdopenation

Fresh like today's Bread

salmamumin

Absolutely nobody's!

ashibotogh_

Your beauty dey enter my eye. I need medical attention

atten_tionfamily

Your mom is so blessed to have you as her daughter because u are all of a beauty

atodhopekid

But Medikal's wife ❤️ you should have added it too

kofi_riidmm

My body dey do me like something ♾️

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui looks sporty in a black crop top and jeans

The gorgeous Ghanaian actress with a short hairstyle rocked a black long-sleeve crop top and blue jeans. Fella Makafui wore white sneakers to complete her elegant look.

Fella Makafui confidently showed off her smooth makeup-free face in the breathtaking Instagram video.

Source: YEN.com.gh