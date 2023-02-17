Ghanaian Actress Fella Makafui Slays In A Short Suede Dress And GH¢16,400 René Caovilla Spiral Sandals
- Ghanaian actress and style influencer Fella Makafui is serving us with impressive red-carpet looks this month
- The serial entrepreneur and fashion model flaunted her enviable curves in a short corseted dress for a star-studded party in the United States Of America
- The Yolo star is the gorgeous wife of Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, and the celebrity couple has a beautiful daughter together
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has wowed social media users with their splendid looks while enjoying her vacation in the United States of America.
The beauty entrepreneur and wife of Ghanaian musician AMG Medikal, real name Samuel Adu Frimpong turned heads at a starstudded party with her daring looks.
Fella Makafui wore a short sleeveless dress and matching hand gloves. The style influencer completed her look with René Caovilla spiral sandals.
Ghanaian actress Salma Mumim and other social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's post
ghdopenation
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Fresh like today's Bread
salmamumin
Absolutely nobody's!
ashibotogh_
Your beauty dey enter my eye. I need medical attention
atten_tionfamily
Your mom is so blessed to have you as her daughter because u are all of a beauty
atodhopekid
But Medikal's wife ❤️ you should have added it too
kofi_riidmm
My body dey do me like something ♾️
Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui looks sporty in a black crop top and jeans
The gorgeous Ghanaian actress with a short hairstyle rocked a black long-sleeve crop top and blue jeans. Fella Makafui wore white sneakers to complete her elegant look.
Fella Makafui confidently showed off her smooth makeup-free face in the breathtaking Instagram video.
Fella Makafui: AMG Medikal's Wife Wears Sleeveless Top And LingerieTo Wizkid's Concert In Ghana
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote an article about Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui who was the centre of attention at Wizkid's concert in Ghana with the revealing outfit.
The 27-year-old style influencer was dressed in a white, sleeveless bodysuit top and transparent leggings.
During the musical concert, Fella Makafui proudly hung around with other celebs while wearing very obvious black underpants in style.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh