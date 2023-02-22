Young fashion model Maxin Mawusi Mensah has gone viral on social media with her impressive birthday photos

The smart daughter of Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mensah looked flawless in stylish dresses for her birthday

Baby Maxin inspired fashion lovers and enthusiasts with her new collection of Chanel bags that matched perfectly with all her looks

The beautiful daughter of Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her birthday on February 21, 2023, with elegant photos.

The young fashion model and style influencer looked gorgeous in stylish outfits for her photoshoot session with her mother by her side

Nana Ama McBrown and Baby Maxin share beautiful mother-and-daughter moments on set. source: @iamamamcbrown

Baby Maxin looks sporty in a black and gold floral jacket

The birthday girl, Maxin Baby, caused a stir with her beautiful poses while slaying a designer jacket.

She wore a round-neck top paired with black leather shorts and black stockings. Baby Maxin completed her look with a blue leather belt and black shoes.

Baby Maxin repeated one of her favourite ponytail hairstyles for this look.

Baby Maxin looks awesome in a pink ensemble

The style influencer modelled a white top and pink jacket paired with pink shiny trousers. She wore pink flat shoes while showing off her designer bag.

Baby Maxin inspired her followers with her long pink braids hairstyle and customised necklace.

Baby Maxin looks awesome in a white lace jacket and denim jeans

The talented and smart daughter of businessman Maxwell Mensah and style icon Nana Ama McBrown looked sleek in a white jacket and matching denim blue jeans.

Baby Maxin rocked her white oversized sunglasses and gold pieces of jewellery. She posed confidently showing off her white Chanel bag.

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote that the daughter of fashion queen Nana Ama McBrown had been captured on camera shining in chic attire.

With her fashionable appearance and distinctive haircut, the brand ambassador and fashion model has emerged as an inspiration for young people.

Maxin and her famous parents Maxwell Mensah and Nana Ama McBrown are the ideal families to look up fashion advice from.

