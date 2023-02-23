Ghanaian musician Fameye has disclosed in an interview that he will continue to repeat his designer collection once he pays with his hard-earned money

The singer, known in private life as Peter Famiyeh Bozah, added that he did not live a luxurious life growing up, so he would make wise investments.

He concluded that he does not permit people to take pictures of him because he can't repeat that look

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Peter Famiyeh Bozah revealed in an interview that life wasn't too rosy for him growing up, so he doesn't follow the norms of the entertainment industry regarding fashion and style.

Ghanaian musician, Fameye looks dapper in these photos. source: @fameye_music

Source: Instagram

According to him, he used to buy sneakers for GH¢45, so whenever he buys a designer brand, he wears it continually to get real value for his money.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Day Break on Hitz FM, Fameye disclosed that:

It's not easy nuying original brands. In this work, you can't repeat your clothes and sneakers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

I recently went to Germany and bought Dr. Manten shoes for euros. That was the second time I was going to Germany; I couldn't go with my photographer, so I said I would allow anybody to use their phones to take pictures of me wearing the shoes. If they post on social media, I can't wear it again.

People will not know the price of the shoes when its posted online. The €250 is expensive for me because of where I come where I am coming. I used to wear shoes that cost GH¢45 and even less.

I will repeat those shoes for over three months, so if you see me wearing it, don't complain because I know what I am doing. I want to get value for my money. For some people, that amount is nothing to them, but for me, I will wear it constantly. When I bought the pricey shoes, I told many people about my new addition to my sneakers.

Some social media users have commented on Fameye's video posted by Ronnieiseverywhere

heme_hagan

His level of honesty

hairbyfacil

Bra panyin❤️❤️❤️❤️

adj.i223

....HERRRR i swear fameye to the world.....TRUST!!

morrisdabarber

I can relate la

mc_mrhollywoode

Herhhhh Fameye, Nyame nhyira wo mmohu mmohuu TRUST

empressgladyspaintsil

Interesting it’s true thou

unruly.gadafi

God continue to bless you ❤️

9 Times Ghanaian Rapper Sarkodie Wore His Favourite Gold Watch In Dapper Photos

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sarkodie, being a wealthy performer with an upscale sense of style.

The celebrated artist doesn't hold back when dressing to the nines, especially regarding his favourite jewellery collection.

The father of two has advocated for Ghana on numerous international stages while assisting and working with local musicians to promote their music.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh