Celebrated Ghanaian actor Lil Win has called on the government to issue free plane tickets to Ghanaians travelling from Accra to Kumasi

He noted that after the legend and football star Christian Atsu passed away, that would be the best they could do for citizens

His post has caused a stir online as fans also urge him not to take school fees from parents whose wards attend his school

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kumawood actor Lil Win has expressed disappointment in the government not issuing free plane tickets after Christian Atsu's passing was confirmed on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Lil Win (far left and far right) and Christian Atsu (middle) in photos. Photo Source: @officiallilwin @chris_atsu

Source: Getty Images

He said tickets should be free for Ghanaians who want to travel by air from Accra to Kumasi and vice versa.

He recorded a heartfelt message in a video and shared it on his official TikTok account, @officiallilwinwezzy.

Lil Win noted that the legend and football star's passing should be why travelling within the country should not be costly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

He ended his message by saying,

Ei, Ghana, We're not serious. Good afternoon.

Reactions from Ghanaians as Lil Win drops heartfelt message for government

In the same vein, Ghanaians have urged Lil Win to also not take school fees from parents whose wards attend his school, Great Minds International School.

Toogee_nevertheless said:

This week don't take school fees

Me n you stated:

They bought the plane. It wasn’t for free, bro

kemitial remarked:

Did I hear legent

ellapapabi@19 stated:

Is the good afternoonnnnnn for me

qhophyoffset stated:

Don’t take school fees this year, wai

obaapaella472 commented:

Oh, uncle, say it again

gladysbotchway said:

I even saw you and greeted you today, koraa, at the airport. But you didn't dash me anything, mpo.

Afia Schwarzenegger mourns the late Christian Atsu

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Christian Atsu was reported dead on February 18, 2023, during an earthquake in Turkey. This has put the whole country and football fans worldwide in a state of mourning.

Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwar has joined as she poured a glass of alcohol into paying tribute to the late talented footballer.

Her actions have caused a stir on social media as many of her fans express condolences to the late Black Stars winger.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh