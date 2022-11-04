Ghanaian musician Michael Owusu Addo, popularly called Sarkodie, is a wealthy artiste with an expensive fashion sense

The award-winning musician does not wait for special occasions to step out in style, especially when it comes to his favourite jewellery collection

The father-of-two has represented Ghana on many international platforms while supporting and collaborating with local musicians to market their songs

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie is a trendsetter, and he has a lot of stylists on speed dial for every event, music video, and family outing.

Undoubtedly one of the most stylish male musicians in Ghana, Sarkodie, like other male celebrities like Shatta Wale has a deep love for jewellery. The BET winner has a unique set of jewellery that he never steps out with it.

Some male celebrities flaunt their favourite gold pieces of jewellery on red carpet events like the Ghana Music Awards, and Emy Africa Awards among others but the award-winning rapper wears this expensive jewellery as part of his daily wardrobe choices.

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie looks dapper in this collage. Source: @sarkordie

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh shares nine times Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie made wearing jewellery so cool and classy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie looked dapper in this colorful patterned shirt paired with white trousers and sneakers. He wore trendy sunglasses while a makeup artiste was pictured applying powder on his face.

The award-winning rapper rocked an all-black ensemble for one of his electrifying performances. He wore black designer sunglasses, gloves and a black and white polka dot scarf around his neck.

One of the African music industry giants, Sarkodie looked sporty in the black tracksuit with red, yellow, and green stripes. He completed his look with white sneakers and trendy sunglasses.

Sarkodie's stylist does a pay rise for selecting a unique, fashionable wardrobe for the award-winning musician. This graphic print long-sleeve shirt matches perfectly with the trousers and white sneakers.

BET winner, Sarkodie and female songstress, S3fa gave us awesome style inspiration respectively. The father-of-two wore a designer shirt with brown trousers and sneakers.

It's only Sarkodie who can pull off this look. Floral knitted romper jacket and matching trousers. We are in love with his fashion direction and sense of art and style.

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has friends in different industries including business executives such as Prince Kofi Amoabeng. No wonder he can pull off the suit trend with class and swag.

Music and fashion are intertwined and musician Michael Owusu Addo popularly called Sarkodie is a brand influencer with exceptional style and confidence to make headlines with his looks.

Ghanaian musician Sarkodie looked casual in this black designer tee shirt for this artistic photo.

Sarkodie chills in Dubai while rocking expensive Balenciaga socks

Previously YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician, Sarkodie and his love for high-end fashion brands.

With his iconic hit songs and stylish aesthetic, Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, also known as Sarkodie, has maintained his relevance in the entertainment industry.

The Grammy-winning musician discontinued his fashion brand due to poor sales, yet he never stopped inspiring his fan base with stylish appearances.

Sarkodie was one of the best musicians to play at the inaugural Global Citizen Festival in Ghana, which was hosted by Danai Gurira.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh