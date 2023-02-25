TikTok star Asantewaa Joins Jackie Appiah And Osebo The Zaraman As She Slays In An Expensive Casablanca Shirt
- Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa has won the internet with her fashionable looks and beautiful hairstyle
- The young married woman has joined the long list of social media influencers with a unique fashion sense
- In her recent vacation photos, Asantewaa looked splendid in expensive designer brands and sneakers
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa has shared beautiful photos from her luxurious vacation outside Ghana.
The talented content creator looked fabulous in her stylish vacation outfits and expensive sneakers.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
TikTok star Asantewaa dresses casually in a round tee shirt and tight pants
Asantewaa looked sporty and classy in a simple, colourful white tee shirt and matching trousers styled with white sneakers.
She wore an elegant braids hairstyle, subtle makeup and stylish pink sunglasses while posing by an expensive car.
TikTok star Asantewaa looks stunning in a Casablanca shirt and black shorts
The beautiful style influencer won the attention of style influencers and fashion lovers with her new look. Asantewaa wore a beautiful Casablanca shirt styled with black shorts and a yellow handbag.
She turned heads with her favourite gold necklace and black sunglasses from her enviable collection.
As she posed at different angles, the lovely married woman completed her look with white sandals and a gold anklet.
Jackie Appiah looks classy in a Casablanca shirt and black ripped jeans
The award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah nearly broke the internet with her flawless look and expensive designer bag.
Some social media users have commented on Asantewaa's vacation pictures
okyeamekwame
This is beautiful
de_hair_diary
Ay, this point. I'm dying for every single point
naa_cee_
The dripping game now is giving u didn't come here to play
wilton.mia
We beg naa lower the pressure, give we
freda._xx
Omorrr, you'll be rich till you die
akuba_pena
Looking great
flawlessbynicky_
Pressure paaaa nie!!
nature_de_general
Pressure on point
fns_digital_marketing
Soft life or nothing
archangel.tilly
Giving us back-to-back
Ghanaian TikTok Star Asantewaa Steps Up Her Fashion Sense In 2023 With New Breathtaking Photos
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Asantewaa, a popular TikTok user from Ghana who goes by Martina Dwamena in private has astounded her fans with her new year's appearance.
The celebrated TikTok user released new pictures of herself looking stunning in elaborate outfits and lots of makeup.
Whenever the young married brand influencer publishes a new dress on social media, she receives harsh criticism.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh