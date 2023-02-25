Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa has won the internet with her fashionable looks and beautiful hairstyle

The young married woman has joined the long list of social media influencers with a unique fashion sense

In her recent vacation photos, Asantewaa looked splendid in expensive designer brands and sneakers

Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa has shared beautiful photos from her luxurious vacation outside Ghana.

The talented content creator looked fabulous in her stylish vacation outfits and expensive sneakers.

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, TikToker Asantewaa and businessman Osebo The Zara man slay in designer shirts. Sources: @jackieappiah, @_asantewaa_ @osebo_zaram

TikTok star Asantewaa dresses casually in a round tee shirt and tight pants

Asantewaa looked sporty and classy in a simple, colourful white tee shirt and matching trousers styled with white sneakers.

She wore an elegant braids hairstyle, subtle makeup and stylish pink sunglasses while posing by an expensive car.

TikTok star Asantewaa looks stunning in a Casablanca shirt and black shorts

The beautiful style influencer won the attention of style influencers and fashion lovers with her new look. Asantewaa wore a beautiful Casablanca shirt styled with black shorts and a yellow handbag.

She turned heads with her favourite gold necklace and black sunglasses from her enviable collection.

As she posed at different angles, the lovely married woman completed her look with white sandals and a gold anklet.

Jackie Appiah looks classy in a Casablanca shirt and black ripped jeans

The award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah nearly broke the internet with her flawless look and expensive designer bag.

Some social media users have commented on Asantewaa's vacation pictures

okyeamekwame

This is beautiful

de_hair_diary

Ay, this point. I'm dying for every single point

naa_cee_

The dripping game now is giving u didn't come here to play

wilton.mia

We beg naa lower the pressure, give we

freda._xx

Omorrr, you'll be rich till you die

akuba_pena

Looking great

flawlessbynicky_

Pressure paaaa nie!!

nature_de_general

Pressure on point

fns_digital_marketing

Soft life or nothing

archangel.tilly

Giving us back-to-back

