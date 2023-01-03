Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa, known in private life as Martina Dwamena has left her followers stunned with her new year looks

The award-winning TikTok star has shared new photos of herself looking absolutely gorgeous in heavy makeup and elegant ensembles

The young married woman and brand influencer is always under heavy criticism whenever she posts new outfits on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian content creator Asantewaa has released some stunning photos after constant bashing in 2022.

The TikTok star and wife of a wealthy businessman received many criticisms about her fashion sense on various blogging websites when bloggers post videos of her at various star-studded events.

Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa looks beautiful in this collage. source: @_asantewaa

Source: Instagram

The beautiful daughter of the legendary Ghanaian actor Kojo Ofori has left us awestruck with her new year photos.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Asantewaa was spotted wearing a white graphic print shirt styled with short denim jeans and black boots. She rocked the Bantu hairstyle and mild makeup while posing for the photoshoot.

Some social media users have commented on Asantewaa's sporty look

owenghana

I beg who born this fine Girl ❤️

top_shat_

Lol!!! Waaala waaala in Zazu,s voice

_madeinghana_

Wie na miikano ooo❤️

berryjay278

This styles says:Daavi wether u apologize or not I will still collect my money u let’s see and wait for 2023 ego be fire and the if you have or not abeg you will meet me in court you can’t deal with a lawyer wife ❤️

agesthebillionaire

I funky found the trouser that if h have Isue with pipo dey will say “mi and you will@wear one trouser “

naturecine_

Charlie Doir loading …….

cwesihighestblog

I love your swag

jnr_ayew

Dressing aba ooo eii

deborah.serwaaakoto

Lovely outfit❤️

Asantewaa looks ethereal in an African-print turban

The beautiful and eloquent TikTok star looked regal in her stunning braids for this photograph. Award-winning celebrity makeup artist, Da Therapist did makeup with a flawless face beat.

Asantewaa wore dazzling gold earrings and different necklaces for the portrait shoot.

Asantewaa looks sporty in this looks

Asantewaa was in Lagos, Nigeria ahead of the Christmas festivities. She looked classy in a stylish tee shirt and ripped jeans.

She styled her look with white sneakers while rocking a designer bag to complete her look.

Asantewaa: TikTok Star Flaunts Fine Curves In Daring Dress For Friend's Wedding, Video Gets Ghanaians Talking

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Asantewaa, a popular TikTok user from Ghana who goes by Martina Dwamena in private and has generated a lot of buzz on social media for her sense of style. Over the weekend, Asantewaa went to a friend's wedding. The TikToker made the decision to adopt an unusual look as she traveled to the wedding.

Asantewaa wore a pretty bold costume, as opposed to rocking a gown or kente dress, as is the norm while dressing for such occasions.

She was dressed in a white shirt dress for ladies that only reached her knees, highlighting her attractive figure. She wore black kitten heels that complemented her dress. A large headpiece in the color of gold completed her appearance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh