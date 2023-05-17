Ghanaian media personality Yaw Ofosu Larbi has tied the knot in a private ceremony today, May 16, 2023

The outspoken sports journalist and his beautiful wife looked elegant in matching kente fabrics for their lavish traditional wedding

The beautiful bride looked exquisite in corseted kente gown and charming hairstyle for the star-studded event

Ghanaian sports journalist Yaw Ofosu married his longtime girlfriend in a private ceremony today, May 16, 2023.

Yaw Ofosu and his beautiful wife look stunning together. Photo credit: @ATWPodcastGCR

Ghanaian Media personality and General manager for GHOne TV, , broke the news on Twitter with a beautiful video of the groom showing off his rap skills.

The beautiful fair-skinned bride wore a green corseted kente that accentuated her curves. She looked impeccable in a long straight frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup for the simple traditional wedding.

The gorgeous bride impressed fashionistas with her round stud earrings and gold bracelets while professing her love to the talented journalist. The groomsmen looked dapper in matching two-piece outfits while cheering the latest celebrity groom.

The pretty bridesmaids wore fashionable custom-made dresses and elegant hairstyles for the glorious event.

Source: YEN.com.gh