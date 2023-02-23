A Ghanaian woman who sells kenkey has amazed many netizens after a video of her at work surfaced on the internet

In a video on TikTok, the woman was filmed dancing heartily and flaunting her curves as she prepared the kenkey

Netizens who reacted to the video commended her for working hard, with many urging her to keep it up

A pretty Ghanaian woman has won the admiration of many people online after a video of her dancing while working surfaced.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the middle-aged woman @tsotsoos_kenkey_boutique, a kenkey vendor, showed her followers how she prepares the kenkey.

Ghanaian kenkey vendor dances as she works and prepares her meals Photo credit:@tsotsoos_kenkey_boutique/TikTok

One thing that got many gushing was the energy with which she danced and drove the half-cooked corn dough simultaneously.

People who reacted to the video praised the woman, saying her strategy to attract customers was very good, whereas others also praised her for observing good hygienic conditions.

Ghanaians commend the kenkey seller on her hygiene

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in 11,000 like and 200 comments. Below are some comments.

mandyobeng

Today's my first time of seeing where kenkey is been prepared very clean and also with tiled floor... Keep it up

nanaabenaserwaah

yes l thought as much North Legon is the location their kenkey is very nice and affordable too keep it up dear

Vanmay

my strong sister keep up the doing what you are doing given us good food to eat bless you

sweetsenam1

Oh I love you. Very neat environment and yourself too why won’t I eat here keep it up dear.

ewuraphuabartplan

Good jobvery clean environment

