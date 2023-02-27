Sista Afia, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, looked elegant as she slayed in a tight short blue dress

The pretty and confident lady twirled and jammed to her newly released tune, urging people to stream it.

Fans could not get over the singer's sweet looks, praising her and asking her to drop more music

Ghanaian singer Sista Afia has once again set tongues wagging with her latest TikTok video. The songstress shared a clip of herself dancing to her newly released song Carry Go while showing off her stunning looks in a tight striped dress.

The predominantly blue dress mixed with yellow and black colours perfectly complemented the singer's skin tone, and she twirled confidently, showcasing her curves and sultry moves. Her fans could not help but drool over her beauty and elegance, with many showering her with compliments in the comments section.

Sista Afia, who is known for her captivating voice and unique sense of fashion, left her fans in awe with her latest video. The singer, who has been making waves in the Ghanaian music industry, urged her fans to stream her new song, Carry Go.

In the video, Sista Afia showed off her playful side, dancing and singing along to the catchy tune. Her charming personality and infectious energy mesmerised her fans.

Sista Afia's Fans Fall In Love With Her

Lewan943 was in love with the song:

we all know your ability it's a nice song. Do remix with Shatta Wale now

queenzyqueen841 wrote:

long life dear I want to be like you sister Afia

Kim☘️ commented:

Eii afya ur song is nice oo u neva disappoint

Yaa❤️❤️Millie wrote:

me role model .love u bunch.

Gyakie Shows Huge Cleavage In See-through Dress

In a similar story, Ghanaian songstress Gyakie stole the spotlight at the recently held Soundcity MVP Awards Festival.

The event, which was held in Lagos, Nigeria, saw Gyakie lose the Female MVP Award to Nigeria's Tems.

Meanwhile, many netizens have drooled over the 'For My Baby' crooner as she dazzled in her outfit.

Source: YEN.com.gh