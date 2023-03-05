Broadcaster and journalist Gloria Akpene turned heads with her stunning look as she hosted United Showbiz on United Television

The intelligent woman looked effortlessly chic in a pink ensemble and a short hairstyle as she introduced the regular pundits and two female celebrities, namely Xandy Kamel and Efia Odo

MzVee reminded fashion lovers and fashionistas of one of Nana Ama McBrown's iconic looks to hos the first season of the show

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah looked fabulous as she hosted a popular Saturday night entertainment review show.

The former Multimedia and 3music presenter MzGee looked gorgeous in a stylish pink three-quarter jacket, black lace camisole and pink form-fitting trousers.

Ghanaian celebrities Nana Ama McBrown and MzGee slay in pink outfits. sources: @iamamamcbrown @unitedshowbiz

Source: Instagram

The entertainment journalist wore a short black lustrous hairstyle, flawless makeup and beautiful earrings to compliment her look.

MzGee completed her looks with black pointed high heels while taking full control of the show as the regular host; Nana Ama McBrown entertained the audience at the National Theatre as a cast member of the all-female stage drama title, 'Women at work'.

Some social media users have commented on United Television's Instagram video

rundown on

Mzgee is so beautiful whatt but where is mcbrown???

amacurvy_isfit

She’s gorgeous

beverly_afaglo

Lord I looooooove this his outfit

ama_adu_boahen

You look beautiful

jackieiseverywhere

❤️ You look good

mizbasklingerie

We are watching paaaa ❤️❤️❤️

prissyk60

You looking like 10/10

nhyirabanana_adwoa

You deserve the position, it fit you ❤️❤️❤️

abenaohenegyan

You never disappoints ❤️❤️

mensimahntsiful

I don't know y I love u so much...so bold and beautiful

akuan6082019

You taste like juice,too juicy princess in her own kingdom keep smiling

enijie3331

Gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️ on point

Nana Ama McBrown looks classy in a pink suit style

The beautiful actress and media personality looked glamorous in a pink outfit and matching hat. Nana Ama McBrown accessorized with expensive bracelets while smiling for the cameras.

Nana Ama McBrown Dresses Casually In African Denim Print Dress To Host United Showbiz

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama Mcbrown, a Ghanaian actress, who hosts United Showbiz while wearing a denim dress, demonstrating her quirky sense of style.

The fashion influencer received a point for her fashionable appearance and complementary hairstyle on our style scale.

The YEN Entertainment Awards have nominated Nana Ama McBrown for Best Fashionable Female Celeb.

Source: YEN.com.gh