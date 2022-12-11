Ghanaian actress Nana Ama Mcbrown's fashion sense is unpredictable as she rocks a denim dress to host United Showbiz

The fashion influencer earned a point on our style chart for her stylish look and matching hairstyle

Nana Ama McBrown has been nominated in the YEN Entertainment Awards for the Most Stylish Female Celeb

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown looked effortlessly chic in a denim outfit to host United Showbiz. The style influencer rocked a denim dress designed with African print fabric for the three-quarter sleeves and side ruffles.

The multiple award-winning actress and mother-of-one styled the turtleneck outfit with a short lob hairstyle.

Nana Ama McBrown rocks the African print style. source: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nana Ama McBrown wore subtle makeup which was done by a male makeup artist as seen in the video shared by United Television.

The forty-five-year-old completed her looks with black three-inch high heels as she danced to beautiful tunes by the Nkwanpa band.

Nana Ama McBrown, real name Felicity Nana Ama Agyeman has been nominated in the same category with Jackie Appiah, Selly Galley, Nana Akua Addo, and Zynnell Zuh in the YEN Entertainment Awards Most Stylish Female Celeb.

Award-winning media personality Naa Ashorkor was also a panelist on one of the most-watched television shows on Saturday night.

Social media users commented on Nana Ama Mcbrown's stunning look as she hosts Naa Ashorkor and the other panelists on the United Showbiz.

pinkiesbridal

❤️❤️❤️❤️Lovelyyyy❤️❤️❤️❤️

bobitch3

U make too fine

gyppsy_guide

Nice outfit

belda_biney

❤️❤️

dorisverome

❤️❤️

effe_lois_services

❤️❤️

lovelace_adepabhim

Nana Ama McBrown Adjourned Best-Dressed Celebrity At Boutique Owner Abena’s 40th Birthday Party

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian style icon Nana Ama McBrown making a fashion statement at the star-studded birthday party of Abena, a fashion entrepreneur.

The forty-five-year-old television personality was the life of the party as she dazzled in a cleavage-baring gown.

Nana Ama McBrown flaunted her cleavage in a glittering gown with a deep neckline and designs exposing her midriff.

The United Showbiz presented wore a stunning frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup with red bold lipstick for the Thursday night event.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh