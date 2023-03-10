Ghanaian bride Dr Suzzy Sefa Boakye has gone viral with her luxurious wedding happening today, March 10, 2023

The stylish bride is the younger sister of a famous female public figure, Anita Sefa Boakye, who is married to the chief executive officer of Adinkra Pie

The beautiful family looked gorgeous in their lovely outfits for the plush private traditional wedding

Ghanaian doctor Suzzy walked down the aisle in a beautiful ceremony today, March 10, 2023. The beautiful bride is the sister of Anita Sefa Boakye, who is married to the chief executive officer of Adinkra Pie.

Anita Sefa Boakye's sister looks stunning in kente for her traditional wedding. source: @queenmothergh

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride Suzzy looks ethereal in a stunning kente gown

The elegant young bride wore a unique and custom-made kente gown with distinctive colours and designs.

The fashion designer used shiny and quality beads to design the breathtaking kente gown. The bride wore a voluminous curly hairstyle, beautiful drop earrings and flawless makeup for her traditional wedding.

The newest celebrity mother, Anita Sefa Boakye, dazzled in a white lace dress while showing off her dance moves in the video below.

Ghanaian bride Suzzy's second ravishing look

The glowing bride looked exquisite in an off-shoulder kente gown for the reception party. She wore a different frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup while posing with her husband and gospel musician Piesie Esther.

The handsome groom wore a colourful tailored-to-fit kaftan and rocked a simple haircut while smiling for the camera.

The mother of the bride looks splendid in a white lace outfit

Madame Janet Sefa Boakye, the chief executive officer of Anita Hotel and mother of the bride, couldn't hide her joy while dancing in the viral wedding videos.

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about one of Ghana's most well-known public figures, Anita Sefa Boakye, enjoying another sizable wedding with her family.

Abena Achiaaa Sefa Boakye, Anita's younger sibling, wed in a Kumasi traditional wedding.

Abena Sefa Boakye's wedding has developed into a lavish event, much like her older sister's wedding in November 2021.

Source: YEN.com.gh