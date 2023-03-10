Anita Sefa Boakye's Younger Sister Looks Regal In Customized Corseted Kente Gown For Her Traditional Wedding
- Ghanaian bride Dr Suzzy Sefa Boakye has gone viral with her luxurious wedding happening today, March 10, 2023
- The stylish bride is the younger sister of a famous female public figure, Anita Sefa Boakye, who is married to the chief executive officer of Adinkra Pie
- The beautiful family looked gorgeous in their lovely outfits for the plush private traditional wedding
Ghanaian doctor Suzzy walked down the aisle in a beautiful ceremony today, March 10, 2023. The beautiful bride is the sister of Anita Sefa Boakye, who is married to the chief executive officer of Adinkra Pie.
Ghanaian bride Suzzy looks ethereal in a stunning kente gown
The elegant young bride wore a unique and custom-made kente gown with distinctive colours and designs.
Beautiful videos drop as Anita Sefa Boakye's sister who is a doctor marries in another plush Kumasi wedding
The fashion designer used shiny and quality beads to design the breathtaking kente gown. The bride wore a voluminous curly hairstyle, beautiful drop earrings and flawless makeup for her traditional wedding.
The newest celebrity mother, Anita Sefa Boakye, dazzled in a white lace dress while showing off her dance moves in the video below.
Ghanaian bride Suzzy's second ravishing look
The glowing bride looked exquisite in an off-shoulder kente gown for the reception party. She wore a different frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup while posing with her husband and gospel musician Piesie Esther.
The handsome groom wore a colourful tailored-to-fit kaftan and rocked a simple haircut while smiling for the camera.
The mother of the bride looks splendid in a white lace outfit
Madame Janet Sefa Boakye, the chief executive officer of Anita Hotel and mother of the bride, couldn't hide her joy while dancing in the viral wedding videos.
Anita Sefa Boakye glows in a white lace dress after welcoming her first child with the CEO of Adinkra Pie
