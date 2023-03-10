Anita Sefa Boakye's younger sister, Dr Abena Sefa Boakye, has married in a lovely traditional wedding in Kumasi

The glamorous ceremony for Abena and her handsome husband happened on Friday, March 10, 2023

Videos from the wedding have found their way onto social media showing many beautiful scenes

The family of Anita Sefa Boakye, one of Ghana's most famous wives in recent times, is celebrating yet another big wedding.

Anita's younger sister, known as Abena Achiaaa Sefa Boakye, got married in a traditional wedding in Kumasi.

Just like the wedding of her big sister in November 2021, Abena Sefa Boakye's wedding has turned out as a glamorous ceremony.

Abena Sefa Boakye rocks colourful corseted kente for wedding

In a video shared by Instagram blogger @sweet_maame_adwoa, the pretty bride was spotted wearing a colourful kente which was made in the form of a corset dress.

Anita who was dressed in a lace gon held Abena's hand as they danced happily with others following them.

Anita Sefa Boakye's mother dances ahead of bridal train

Another video sighted on Instagram showed the excited mother of the bride rocking a fine lace dress.

She danced happily ahead of the bridal team members who were dressed in yellow-coloured kente outfits.

