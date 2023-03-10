Award-winning gospel musician has posted first photos of Anita Sefa Boakye online after welcoming her first child with her rich husband

The new celebrity mother is the daughter of an astute woman who owns Anita Hotel in Kumasi, Ghana

Anita Sefa Boakye and Barima Osei Mensah set high standards with their luxurious wedding in the Ashanti Region

The beautiful wife of Ghanaian business mogul Anita Sefa Boakye has been spotted in an Instagram video shared by award-winning female gospel musician Piesie Esther.

Piesie Esther and Anita Sefa Boakye look lovely in white dresses. Source: @piesieesther

Source: Instagram

Anita Sefa Boakye and the chief executive officer of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah, went viral with their classy multi-day wedding, which began on November 6, 2021.

In the viral video, Anita wore a white lace turtleneck floor-length gown for her sister's wedding. The new mother looked charming in a frontal hairstyle and smooth makeup for the lavish traditional wedding.

Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther wore a form-fitting white dress with puff sleeves while performing spectacularly at the event.

Some social media users have commented on the post;

skinify_by_hannah

Congratulations Anita I pray God restores every woman seeking the fruit of the womb

anniecielto

Congratulations to you dear. Enjoy your blessings!!❤️❤️

eggkayplus_accessories

Beautiful mamas

classic_hands_catering

Congratulations❤️❤️

goodmorningtomybusiness

Beautiful ladies ❤️

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Anita Sefa Boakye, the proprietor of Anita Hotel's daughter, who wedded in a lavish traditional ceremony.

Anita married the CEO of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah, and is rumoured to have children with businessman Osei Kwame Despite. Regardless, lovely images from the extravagant ceremony have been shared on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh