Onua FM presenter and TikTok sensation Felicia Osei and her glam team have stepped up their fashion sense

The young celebrity received a lot of criticism when she failed to impress her fans with her looks at Nana Ama McBrown's unveiling

The radio personality has gone the list of female stars who are confidently rocking short hairstyles and flawless makeup

Ghanaian media personality and famous TikTok star Felicia Osei look gorgeous in an African print dress and high heels as she prepares to host her most-listened radio show on Onua FM.

Felicia Osei wore a form-fitting short-sleeve dress with side ruffles styled with an African beads necklace. She accessorized with stud earrings, a gold wristwatch and bracelets.

Onua FM presenter Felicia Osei looks gorgeous in these photos. Source: @osei_felicia

Source: Instagram

The tertiary student continues to impress beauticians with her short hairstyle while smiling for the cameras.

Earlier this week, Felicia Osei went viral with her brown skirt and flat shoes she rocked to welcome Nana Ama McBrown during her unveiling at Media General premises.

She received heavy criticism on social media and later confessed on live radio that she failed to meet the standard dress code for the event.

Some social media users have commented on Felicia Osei's latest Instagram post admiring her high fashion sense;

@princessadebs

your shoe is giving vibes today.

@whendi_bae

Did you wear that skirt at NanaAma’s welcome ceremony just to get your fans talking, cause Felicia I can’t think far since that day, your dress is always on point but that day

@mizz_esi

There’s is something about that necklace

@events_luxury_hub

Looking gorgeous Felicia

@kwesi_amewuga

Ahoofe fo) nyinaaa class mate

@portiawekia

Dress is giving. Beauty is giving , the pose is giving ❤️

@gloriaantwiboasiako4553

Next time take off the big bead chain in this style, u can do without it or a small necklace which will not jump over the high neck. Abayewa u look nice in the dress. Shape to aba

@kingsbae23

You are very beautiful and simple keep being you wati the love and support is very deep and real

TikTok Star Felicia Osei Looks Elegant In Skintight African Print Dress With Side Ruffles

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about famous Ghanaian TikTok star Felicia Osei who wants to become a prominent fashion influencer.

With her most recent, flawless African print gowns, the voluptuous content producer and radio personality has gained widespread attention.

Celebrities with short hair, like Priscilla Opoku Agyeman and Felicia Osei, are slaying in the spotlight.

