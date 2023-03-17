Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah stole the attention of movie lovers with her unrivalled fashion sense

The A-lister and other cast members of the much-anticipated Ghanaian movie, A Taste of Sin were spotted on the red carpet

His Eminence Archbishop Duncan Williams and his son were among the top dignitaries at the event

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah and some top celebrities graced the premiere screening of A Taste of Sin movie in breathtaking outfits.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah slays in beautiful outfits. Source: @jackieappiah @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

One of the movie's main cast, Jackie Appiah, dressed stylishly in a yellow button-down dress. The 2022 YEN Entertainment Awards Best Actress looked glamorous in a side-parted voluminous frontal hairstyle for the star-studded event.

Jackie Appiah rocked classy gold footwear while holding her Chanel diamond-quilted tote bag as she joined her colleagues on the red carpet. The gorgeous screen diva wore gold jewellery to match her splendid look.

Some social media users have commented on the Instagram video posted by Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku

_____beatriss___

Is she pregnant?

obaapamaud

She is pregnant

klass_instyle_manuel

Classy fuo ninaaa maame ❤️

akwasidavincci

Leave Jackie to serve all the class

nanaakua_monique

If decency was a person!

mzz_alan

My lookalike ❤️

hajiathebosslady

A very classy lady

hajiaofficial

Always on point❤️❤️❤️❤️

awabeta

Rich woman and First Lady vibes… this woman is beautiful

favoursalu

Tommy is growing beautifully

berima_kojo

This parachute no otherwise

abynah_evy_

Obaapa Jackie ❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh