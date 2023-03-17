Jackie Appiah Dazzles In A Yellow Dress With Billowing Sleeves And A GH¢113,000 Chanel Bag AT Movie Premiere
- Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah stole the attention of movie lovers with her unrivalled fashion sense
- The A-lister and other cast members of the much-anticipated Ghanaian movie, A Taste of Sin were spotted on the red carpet
- His Eminence Archbishop Duncan Williams and his son were among the top dignitaries at the event
Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah and some top celebrities graced the premiere screening of A Taste of Sin movie in breathtaking outfits.
One of the movie's main cast, Jackie Appiah, dressed stylishly in a yellow button-down dress. The 2022 YEN Entertainment Awards Best Actress looked glamorous in a side-parted voluminous frontal hairstyle for the star-studded event.
Jackie Appiah rocked classy gold footwear while holding her Chanel diamond-quilted tote bag as she joined her colleagues on the red carpet. The gorgeous screen diva wore gold jewellery to match her splendid look.
Some social media users have commented on the Instagram video posted by Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku
_____beatriss___
Is she pregnant?
obaapamaud
She is pregnant
klass_instyle_manuel
Classy fuo ninaaa maame ❤️
akwasidavincci
Leave Jackie to serve all the class
nanaakua_monique
If decency was a person!
mzz_alan
My lookalike ❤️
hajiathebosslady
A very classy lady
hajiaofficial
Always on point❤️❤️❤️❤️
awabeta
Rich woman and First Lady vibes… this woman is beautiful
favoursalu
Tommy is growing beautifully
berima_kojo
This parachute no otherwise
abynah_evy_
Obaapa Jackie ❤️
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah and her wealthy pals, who are CEOs of large corporations and are frequently photographed wearing chic attires.
The top fashion figure in Ghana, who is friendly with this nation's political daughters, has been spotted several times at Femi Asante's Sandbox beach club.
She is the spouse of the Executive Secretary to President Akufo-Addo, Nana Asante Bediatuo. Jackie Appiah was spotted over the weekend, wearing a chic two-piece ensemble with a long-sleeved blouse tucked into her elbow-length shorts that showed off her flawless legs.
Source: YEN.com.gh