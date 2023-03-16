Ghanaian television personality and musician Deborah Owusu-Bonsu is one of the top female celebrities who love to rock braids hairstyle

The Uncle Obama hitmaker has shared photos of her latest blond hairstyle while in London for a wedding

Sister Derby looked flamboyant in a purple flared dress by a male designer famed for his breathtaking bridal gowns

Ghanaian style icon Deborah Owusu-Bonsu has been in the news lately after a video of her much-anticipated song of award-winning musician AMG Medikal was released on social media.

The 38-year-old lived up to the expectation of fashion lovers with her splendid outfits, flawless makeup looks and hairstyle for the video shoot.

Ghanaian model Deborah Vanessa looks elegant in an African braids hairstyle. source: @sisterdeborah

Source: Instagram

The fashion influencer and talented creative genius has shared new photos of herself rocking a stylish purple dress styled with a long white fur coat.

Deborah Vanessa, popularly called the African mermaid, wore a sleek blond braids hairstyle for a Sussex, United Kingdom wedding.

Some social media users have commented on Deborah Vanessa's new look

maameabenaanyarko

Bestie Goals. What's good for the goose is equally good for the Gander

ambitious_worldbeauty

A freaky mermaid-like sister Derby and you looking more expensive like his rolling watch. (cold and trophy ) u are looking splendid ankasaa

thejoshjournals_

She a baddie. She knows she is a ten ❤️

elavanyodzifa

Charley Debby is fine oooooh aaah

nana4realone

If beauty and pressure were a person ❤️❤️❤️❤️#teamdebby

unhibammor

Your beauty is so refreshing. Awesome outfit!

naanatheviolinist

A whoole trophy and again she slays in another beautiful colour

abenabarca10

AMG elegant, classy, Trophy

realbaker_

Moood when u my boy marry am then born give am wey I do uturn go my thing back … too risky puff puff

Source: YEN.com.gh