Deborah Vanessa: Sister Derby Rocks Spiral Curls Braids For Wedding In London After Song With AMG Medikal
- Ghanaian television personality and musician Deborah Owusu-Bonsu is one of the top female celebrities who love to rock braids hairstyle
- The Uncle Obama hitmaker has shared photos of her latest blond hairstyle while in London for a wedding
- Sister Derby looked flamboyant in a purple flared dress by a male designer famed for his breathtaking bridal gowns
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Ghanaian style icon Deborah Owusu-Bonsu has been in the news lately after a video of her much-anticipated song of award-winning musician AMG Medikal was released on social media.
The 38-year-old lived up to the expectation of fashion lovers with her splendid outfits, flawless makeup looks and hairstyle for the video shoot.
The fashion influencer and talented creative genius has shared new photos of herself rocking a stylish purple dress styled with a long white fur coat.
Deborah Vanessa, popularly called the African mermaid, wore a sleek blond braids hairstyle for a Sussex, United Kingdom wedding.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Some social media users have commented on Deborah Vanessa's new look
maameabenaanyarko
Bestie Goals. What's good for the goose is equally good for the Gander
ambitious_worldbeauty
A freaky mermaid-like sister Derby and you looking more expensive like his rolling watch. (cold and trophy ) u are looking splendid ankasaa
thejoshjournals_
She a baddie. She knows she is a ten ❤️
elavanyodzifa
Charley Debby is fine oooooh aaah
nana4realone
If beauty and pressure were a person ❤️❤️❤️❤️#teamdebby
unhibammor
Your beauty is so refreshing. Awesome outfit!
naanatheviolinist
A whoole trophy and again she slays in another beautiful colour
abenabarca10
Anita Sefa Boakye: The CEO of Adinkra Pie's wife looks gorgeous in a floral lace gown and elegant headpiece at sister's wedding
AMG elegant, classy, Trophy
realbaker_
Moood when u my boy marry am then born give am wey I do uturn go my thing back … too risky puff puff
Ghanaian Musician Deborah Vanessa Crafty Turns Her Long Synthetic Hair Into Crochet Top
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Deborah Owusu-Bonsu, a musician and style icon from Ghana who has a variety of skills which helps her stay in demand in the entertainment sector.
The 38-year-old has produced a stunning collection of upcycled clothing using everyday items found all around us.
The fashion model masterfully used synthetic dyed hair to design a crochet top using advanced stitching techniques.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh