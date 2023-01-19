Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is looking fabulous in an orange two-piece outfit as she parties with her rich friends

The style icon and trendsetter was spotted with a white expensive designer bag at the star-studded event

In the trending video, Jackie Appiah was seen showing off her impeccable dance moves serving us with new dance tips

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah and her wealthy friends who are chief executive officers of big companies are always spotted in elegant outfits.

The top style icon who is friends with the political daughters of this country has been seen multiple times at Sandbox beach club owned by Femi Asante. She is the wife of Akufo-Addo's executive secretary Nana Asante Bediatuo.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looks elegant in white and African print dresses. source: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Over the weekend, Jackie Appiah was seen in a stylish two-piece outfit; a folded long-sleeve shirt to the elbow and oversized shorts which flaunted her smooth legs.

The award-winning actress styled her looks with a white Jacquemus designer bag that cost nine thousand Ghana according to Farfetch. The mother of one completed her looks with white designer pumps as she showed off her dance moves.

The thirty-nine-year-old screen goddess is one of the female celebrities whose hairstyle game is always on top. She never steps out without her expensive gold jewelry that compliments her classy looks.

Jackie Appiah wore smooth and mild makeup as she hung out with her friends at the popular beach club.

Nigerian celebrity, Omotade Alalade, a fertility advocate looked classy in a long white shirt, and elegant camisole styled with blue denim jeans. She wore mild makeup and a colored ponytail hairstyle.

Ghanaian Actress Jackie Appiah Attends Plush Wedding Slaying In Stunning Dress And GH₵170,430 Chanel bag

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah who made her first public appearance at a celebrity-studded wedding and put her best outfit forward.

In a long-sleeve lace dress, the YEN Entertainment Awards 2022 Best Actress winner exuded effortless beauty and class.

The stunning bride Maame Afriyie is remarkably similar to the cinema goddess and fashion icon.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh